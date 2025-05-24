NATO Assembly opens first session in U.S. in two decades; calls for stronger, rebalanced Alliance

DAYTON – The NATO Parliamentary Assembly opened its first session in the United States for over two decades on Friday with appeals for leaders to strengthen and rebalance the Alliance as the pre-eminent security guarantor for Europe and North America.

“Let us reaffirm we stand united, strong together, guided by the clarity of our mission to defend peace, security, and democracy,” Marcos Perestrello, President of the NATO PA told the opening ceremony of the Spring Session in Dayton, Ohio.

The four-day Session brings together over 240 lawmakers from the 32 NATO Allies and partner nations. It will adopt policy recommendations for NATO leaders meeting next month for a crucial Summit in The Hague, Netherlands, to set the Alliance’s future path.

“We […] must unite around a clear message: the Summit must strengthen and rebalance NATO so that it remains the essential bulwark keeping the citizens of Europe and North America safe,” Perestrello added.

Priorities include raising defence investments, boosting resilience against threats from authoritarian regimes, and ensuring Ukraine’s democracy, independence, and territorial integrity are respected in any peace settlement.

“Allies must also make clear they stand with Ukraine […] and are unwavering in the principles this Alliance stands for, including the principle that no third country should have a veto over NATO membership,” Perestrello insisted.

The Dayton session has a strong focus on the Balkans, commemorating 30 years since the accords which ended war in Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH) were negotiated in Dayton. Speakers drew parallels between the way Allies came together to end that conflict and the importance of Allied unity in the search for a just and sustainable peace in Ukraine.

“When we look to the Balkans, we can all know with confidence that it's important for us as an Alliance that we all work together, that we rise up together in the face of aggression,” said Congressman Mike Turner, head of the U.S. Delegation to the NATO PA. “It does take all of us to ensure that the NATO Alliance stands against all forms of aggression.”

Deputy U.S. Secretary of State Chris Landau said Washington does not want to impose solutions on the Balkans today but is ready to assist if requested.

“I'm here to express the Trump Administration's willingness to listen and play a constructive role for all parties,” he said. “To the people of Bosnia and Herzegovina and its neighbours, we extend a hand of friendship and a willingness to help.”

Leaders from the Balkan nations are due to attend the Session, along with NATO’s Secretary General Mark Rutte and the President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola.

In the final plenary meeting on Monday, the Assembly is expected to adopt a declaration entitled Taking NATO Deterrence and Defence to the Next Level at The Hague Summit, outlining ways to strengthen the Alliance, notably through fairer burden-sharing between the United States, Canada, and European Allies.

The Assembly’s five Committees will also discuss a series of reports on issues including NATO’s future Russia strategy, the growing importance of drone warfare, and protecting Allied societies from Chinese disinformation.

At the opening ceremony, lawmakers paid tribute to U.S. Congressman Gerry Connolly, a former president of the NATO PA who died on Wednesday. “There has been no stronger voice in our NATO Parliamentary Assembly than Gerry Connolly for the importance of NATO as a tool and as a voice for democratic institutions,” said Turner.

The ceremony was followed by panel discussions on the Balkans, which included the foreign ministers of Croatia, BiH and Serbia, plus U.S. Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker, High Representative for BiH Christian Schmidt, and former Swedish Prime Minister Carl Bildt, who played a key role in negotiating the Dayton Accords.

Bildt cautioned against drawing lessons from the Balkan conflicts of the 1990s in the quest for an end to war in Ukraine. “This is a different kind of conflict because what you have in Ukraine is Russia trying to rebuild an empire with state aggression of the most obvious kind.”

Parallel to the Spring Session, a public forum – The Dayton Dialogue: Conversations about Peace and Security in the Balkans – allowed the local community to debate with high-level elected officials, and security and policy experts.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine highlighted the crucial role NATO plays in providing security for citizens on both sides of the Atlantic.

“We very much appreciate NATO's commitment to using political and military means to guarantee the freedom and security of its members,” he told the opening ceremony. “By promoting democratic values and allowing members to consult on defence and security issues, NATO is vital, vital to all our countries’ collective abilities to solve problems, build trust, and prevent conflict.”

The Assembly, though institutionally separate from NATO, serves as an essential link between NATO and the parliaments of the NATO nations. It provides greater transparency of NATO policies and fosters better understanding of the Alliance’s objectives and missions amongst legislators and citizens of the Alliance. Throughout 2025, the Assembly celebrates 70 years of parliamentary diplomacy.

Press queries: [email protected]