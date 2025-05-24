Maine Fair Stipend Update Meeting
MAINE, May 31 - Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry
Date: May 31, 2025
Start Time: 9:30 AM
Location: 90 Blossom Lane, Deering Building, Room 101, Augusta, Maine
Meeting description/purpose:
This meeting will inform and clarify fair members and staff about current agricultural fair stipend fund rules and regulations.
Lunch to follow provided by M.A.A.F.
Related documents (if any):
For further information, contact:
Name: Kayla Jones
Phone:
Legal Disclaimer:
