Maine Fair Stipend Update Meeting

MAINE, May 31 - Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry

Date: May 31, 2025

Start Time: 9:30 AM

Location: 90 Blossom Lane, Deering Building, Room 101, Augusta, Maine

This meeting will inform and clarify fair members and staff about current agricultural fair stipend fund rules and regulations.

Lunch to follow provided by M.A.A.F.

Meeting Flyer (PDF)

Name: Kayla Jones

Phone: