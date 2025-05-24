Submit Release
Maine Fair Stipend Update Meeting

MAINE, May 31 - Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry

Date: May 31, 2025

Start Time: 9:30 AM

Location: 90 Blossom Lane, Deering Building, Room 101, Augusta, Maine

Meeting description/purpose:

This meeting will inform and clarify fair members and staff about current agricultural fair stipend fund rules and regulations.

Lunch to follow provided by M.A.A.F.

Related documents (if any):
Meeting Flyer (PDF)

For further information, contact:

Name: Kayla Jones

Phone:

