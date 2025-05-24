New Consultancy Bridges Australia and Nigeria: CM Group Launches to Empower Diaspora Investment and Cross-Border Growth

Collins Mayaki, founder

CM Group Consulting launches to help Nigerian Australians invest, grow, and reconnect with tailored support across business, property, and finance.

SYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, May 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new cross-border consultancy has officially launched to empower Nigerian-based Australians with the tools, insights, and representation needed to invest, expand, and reconnect with opportunities in Nigeria. CM Group Consulting brings a fresh, culturally attuned approach to navigating business, property, and financial ventures across both countries.Founded by Collins Mayaki, a seasoned advisor with deep roots in the Nigerian diaspora community, CM Group Consulting was built to address the real-world challenges faced by Australians of Nigerian heritage. The firm offers tailored support in investment management, property acquisition and development, business strategy, and on-ground representation.“We created CM Group to eliminate the guesswork and build trust across borders,” said Collins Mayaki, Founder and Managing Director of CM Group Consulting. “There are thousands of Australians with Nigerian heritage who want to reconnect or reinvest in their country of origin, but don’t know where to start. We’re here to guide them with clarity, professionalism, and cultural insight.”Unlocking Nigeria’s Economic MomentumNigeria is Africa’s largest economy, home to dynamic growth sectors in technology, energy, real estate, and agriculture. CM Group’s goal is to help diaspora clients tap into this potential by bridging the gap between heritage and opportunity.From on-ground CEOs and operations managers to regulatory advisory and partner sourcing, CM Group acts as a trusted extension of its clients, operating in both Sydney and Lagos. Whether a client is seeking finance negotiation, commercial leasing, or market entry support, CM Group ensures every step is compliant, localised, and aligned with long-term success.Built for the Diaspora, Led by ExperienceCM Group Consulting was specifically designed for Nigerian-based Australians, including professionals, families, entrepreneurs, and second-generation investors. The team offers 15+ years of combined industry experience, strong local partnerships, and an unwavering commitment to culturally attuned service delivery.For those looking to start their journey, CM Group’s official website provides full access to service details, consultation booking, and insights through its blog and resource hub.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.