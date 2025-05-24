Katie Hornor Receives Four American Legacy Book Awards for Faith-Based Titles Once Dismissed as “Unmarketable”

In Spite of Myself book by Katie Hornor wins 2025 ALBA Award Melk the Christmas Monkey by Katie Hornor wins 2025 ALBA Award

Celebrated Author and Speaker Reflects on a Decade of Impact with Christ-Centered Books that Continue to Defy the Odds

These awards are a testimony to what God can do when you are faithful — even when others don’t see the vision. I'm praising God for what He continues to do through these books. All glory is for Him.” — Katie Hornor

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Christian author and speaker Katie Hornor has been named the recipient of four prestigious 2025 American Legacy Book Awards, honoring two of her most personal and purpose-driven works — In Spite of Myself and Melk the Christmas Monkey.

Hornor’s devotional In Spite of Myself: How Intentional Praise Can Transform Your Heart and Home, once told by a Christian literary agent that it would never sell, was awarded Winner in the Religion, Christianity category and named a Finalist in Religion, Christian Inspirational.

In addition, Melk the Christmas Monkey — a now decade-old Advent tradition in many Christian homes — received two Finalist awards in Children’s Novelty & Gift Book and Children’s Religious.

In Spite of Myself is a heartfelt devotional that challenges readers to embrace praise as a spiritual discipline, transforming their perspective even in life’s hardest seasons. Blending biblical wisdom and personal testimony, Hornor equips readers to shift from heaviness to hope.

Melk the Christmas Monkey is a 30-day activity-based children’s devotional designed as a Christian alternative to Elf on the Shelf. Through daily lessons, Scripture, and hands-on fun, Melk teaches kids about God’s character during the Advent season, making it a cherished tradition for Christian families around the world.

About the American Legacy Book Awards

The American Legacy Book Awards recognize literary excellence across a wide spectrum of genres, with a mission to spotlight books that contribute meaningfully to culture, values, and education. Judged by industry professionals in publishing, writing, education, and media, the awards highlight works that embody originality, impact, and positive legacy. Award recipients span traditional, hybrid, and independent publishing landscapes, making the honor accessible to impactful voices from all backgrounds. Learn more at: https://www.americanlegacyawards.com

Both of Hornor’s award-winning titles are available through her official bookstore: https://theflamingoadvantage.com/bookstore

To view the full list of 2025 winners: National Press Release: americanlegacyawards.com/2025pressrelease.html Award

Results: americanlegacyawards.com/2025awardannouncement.html

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.