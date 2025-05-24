Katie Hornor Receives Four American Legacy Book Awards for Faith-Based Titles Once Dismissed as “Unmarketable”

In Spite of Myself book by Katie Hornor wins 2025 ALBA Award

In Spite of Myself book by Katie Hornor wins 2025 ALBA Award

Melk the Christmas Monkey by Katie Hornor wins 2025 ALBA Award

Melk the Christmas Monkey by Katie Hornor wins 2025 ALBA Award

Celebrated Author and Speaker Reflects on a Decade of Impact with Christ-Centered Books that Continue to Defy the Odds

These awards are a testimony to what God can do when you are faithful — even when others don’t see the vision. I'm praising God for what He continues to do through these books. All glory is for Him.”
— Katie Hornor

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Christian author and speaker Katie Hornor has been named the recipient of four prestigious 2025 American Legacy Book Awards, honoring two of her most personal and purpose-driven works — In Spite of Myself and Melk the Christmas Monkey.

Hornor’s devotional In Spite of Myself: How Intentional Praise Can Transform Your Heart and Home, once told by a Christian literary agent that it would never sell, was awarded Winner in the Religion, Christianity category and named a Finalist in Religion, Christian Inspirational.

In addition, Melk the Christmas Monkey — a now decade-old Advent tradition in many Christian homes — received two Finalist awards in Children’s Novelty & Gift Book and Children’s Religious.

In Spite of Myself is a heartfelt devotional that challenges readers to embrace praise as a spiritual discipline, transforming their perspective even in life’s hardest seasons. Blending biblical wisdom and personal testimony, Hornor equips readers to shift from heaviness to hope.

Melk the Christmas Monkey is a 30-day activity-based children’s devotional designed as a Christian alternative to Elf on the Shelf. Through daily lessons, Scripture, and hands-on fun, Melk teaches kids about God’s character during the Advent season, making it a cherished tradition for Christian families around the world.

About the American Legacy Book Awards
The American Legacy Book Awards recognize literary excellence across a wide spectrum of genres, with a mission to spotlight books that contribute meaningfully to culture, values, and education. Judged by industry professionals in publishing, writing, education, and media, the awards highlight works that embody originality, impact, and positive legacy. Award recipients span traditional, hybrid, and independent publishing landscapes, making the honor accessible to impactful voices from all backgrounds. Learn more at:  https://www.americanlegacyawards.com

Both of Hornor’s award-winning titles are available through her official bookstore:  https://theflamingoadvantage.com/bookstore

To view the full list of 2025 winners:  National Press Release: americanlegacyawards.com/2025pressrelease.html Award
Results: americanlegacyawards.com/2025awardannouncement.html

Tresa Salters
The Flamingo Advantage
+1 617-688-8622
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Katie Hornor Receives Four American Legacy Book Awards for Faith-Based Titles Once Dismissed as “Unmarketable”

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Religion


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Tresa Salters
The Flamingo Advantage
+1 617-688-8622
Company/Organization
Katie Hornor
46726 266th st
Sioux Falls, South Dakota, 57106
United States
+1 605-592-4108
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Katie Hornor is an international keynote speaker, business owner, mom of five, and the award-winning author of more than a dozen best-selling books including "The Flamingo Advantage: How to Leverage Unique, Stay Relevant and Change the World". She has been featured on NBC, CBS, FOX and TEDx. A business and enrollment event strategist who loves using flamingo metaphors to teach timeless business and marketing principles, Katie’s audiences call her “amazing”, “brilliant” and “fun”. Her mission is to empower entrepreneurs and business owners to design businesses that are in service of their unique life purpose so they can have more joy, sales and impact.

Visit website

More From This Author
Katie Hornor Receives Four American Legacy Book Awards for Faith-Based Titles Once Dismissed as “Unmarketable”
Women From Across the Nation Gather at Worthy Woman Summit to Reignite Purpose and Power
Katie Hornor Captivates at International Impact Book Awards, Secures Dual Wins for The Flamingo Advantage
View All Stories From This Author