DMV News You Can Use for May 2025

A Message from DC DMV Director Gabriel Robinson

It's a wonderful time of year to be out and about in the District; however, safety is key no matter the season!

We started the month with Heatstroke Prevention Day on May 1. Every year, dozens of children are left in the back seat of a car by a parent or caregiver. It can happen to anyone – especially if the child is sleeping or if you are out of your routine. Never leave a child unattended in the car. Take a moment to stop, look and lock before you leave your vehicle.

Did you know? May is Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month and National Bicycle Safety Month. As the weather gets warmer, more individuals are out this time of year. DC government is committed to the safety of our city's pedestrians, bicyclists, motor-driven cyclists and drivers. Keep reading for safety tips and remember to wear a helmet and follow the rules of the road!

As a reminder, all DC DMV locations will be closed in observance of Memorial Day on Saturday, May 24 and Monday, May 26. The inspection station will also transition to Spring/Summer operating hours starting on Tuesday, June 3, 2025. View our website here for more information on our 24/7 kiosks and inspection station hours.

Your feedback is important to us. Please write us a letter or join me for the DC DMV Live Chat, held the first Thursday of each month. Our next online live chat is scheduled for Thursday, June 5 at 12 pm. For a full hour, I will respond in real-time to any of your DMV related questions.

Thank you for reading this edition of our newsletter. Remember to always wear a seatbelt as you journey through the District and beyond.

Stay safe, DC!

DMV News You Can Use - May 2025