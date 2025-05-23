North Carolina Man Charged Following Officer-Involved Shooting Incident in Johnson County

An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in charges being placed in connection to an officer-involved shooting that occurred in Johnson County last month.

On April 22nd, at the request of 1st Judicial District Attorney General Steve Finney, TBI agents began investigating the circumstances leading to an officer-involved shooting that occurred along Highway 421 just outside Mountain City. During the incident, deputies with the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office spotted a vehicle that was the subject of a BOLO (Be On The Lookout) out of Watauga County, NC. The driver of the vehicle, identified as Joey Allen Ponce (DOB: 4/6/91), was wanted in connection to an armed robbery that had occurred earlier in the day. During the course of the investigation, agents learned that Johnson County deputies initiated a traffic stop, but Ponce refused to stop and a pursuit ensued. He exited the vehicle in the 5000 block of Highway 421 and fired shots at deputies. Ponce then ran through a gravel lot and again fired shots, striking and injuring a deputy. Deputies returned fire, injuring Ponce. He was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

TBI agents obtained warrants for Ponce, charging him with two counts of Attempted First Degree Murder, one count of Evading Arrest, one count of Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Dangerous Felony, and one count of Possession of Stolen Property. Today, upon being released from the hospital, Ponce was served and subsequently transported to the Carter County Jail, where he was booked on a $750,000 bond.

The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct, not evidence. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.