Request for Partners - USDA’s FY25 Specialty Crop Block Grant Program

DOEE seeks eligible entities to partner with DOEE on its application to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA)’s Specialty Crop Block Grant Program FY 2025 Request for Applications. DOEE requests applications from potential partners for funded USDA projects to: (1) leverage efforts to market and promote specialty crops; (2) assist producers with research and development relevant to specialty crops; (3) expand availability and access to specialty crops; and/or (4) address local, regional, and national challenges confronting specialty crop producers. The amount available for the project is $223,561. DOEE intends to select multiple partners for funded grant work.

A person may obtain a copy of this RFA by any of the following means:

Download from the Attachments below.

Email a request to [email protected] with “Request copy of RFP# RFA-FY-SE-874” in the subject line.

The deadline for application submissions is June 16, 2025. The online application must be time-stamped by 11:59 p.m. on the date the application is due.

Eligibility: The institutions below may apply for these grant funds:

Nonprofit organizations, including those with IRS 501(c)(3) or 501(c)(4) determinations;

Faith-based organizations;

Government agencies;

Universities/educational institutions; and

Private Enterprises

DOEE will host a pre-application information session on Webex on Wednesday, May 28, 2025, at 4:00 - 5:30 PM.

- WebEx Meeting link >>

Meeting number: 2308 025 6314

Password: DyvMRMMv238

- Join by video system

Dial [email protected]

You cmay also dial 173.243.2.68 and enter your meeting number.

- Join by phone

+1-202-860-2110 United States Toll (Washington D.C.)

1-650-479-3208 Call-in toll number (US/Canada)

Access code: 230 802 56314

For additional information regarding this RFA, write to: [email protected].

Submit an application through the Grants Application Portal.