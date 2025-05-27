Comedian Michael Wheels Parise Launches Legally Yours, Offering Mobile Notary & Wedding Services in Franklin, Tennessee

Legally Yours TN Seal Why Legally Yours ? Michael Wheels Parise Showtime Special

Blending humor, heart, and legal expertise, Parise delivers mobile notary and unforgettable wedding experiences across Franklin and Middle Tennessee.

Legally Yours is a high-demand, high-growth brand. We’re built for scale and ready to expand across Tennessee and major U.S. markets,” said founder Michael Parise” — Michael Parise

FRANKLIN, TN, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- National headlining comedian and entertainment industry veteran Michael Parise is proud to announce the official launch of Legally Yours, a premier mobile notary and wedding officiant service based in Franklin, TN, and serving the entire Middle Tennessee region. Combining legal precision with a flair for performance, Legally Yours brings a fresh, engaging, and professional touch to life’s most meaningful (and sometimes messy) moments.After more than three decades in show business—performing alongside icons like Andrew Dice Clay and mentoring rising stars like Sebastian Maniscalco—Parise has shifted his spotlight from center stage to center aisle. With Legally Yours, he now helps clients navigate the legal and ceremonial aspects of their most personal milestones, offering everything from traditional and comedy-infused weddings to divorce ceremonies, vow renewals, and comprehensive notary services.A Personal Touch with Legal PrecisionLicensed, bonded, and insured in the state of Tennessee, Michael Parise brings more than just the paperwork to the table. His signature charm, quick wit, and deep respect for the human side of every story make him a trusted officiant and notary for all walks of life. Whether he's marrying couples under the stars in a backyard wedding or finalizing important real estate documents at a client’s kitchen table, Parise is committed to delivering services with professionalism, accuracy, and warmth."I've been helping people laugh for over 30 years," says Parise. "Now I'm helping them legally bind their love, separate with dignity, or sign the documents that change their lives—all while keeping things smooth, simple, and maybe even a little fun."Comprehensive Services with a TwistLegally Yours offers a full suite of notarial and officiant services, including:Mobile Notary: Real estate closings, legal affidavits, power of attorney, wills, business documents, and more—delivered at your convenience.Wedding Officiating: From elegant and traditional to themed, comedic, or custom-scripted ceremonies tailored to each couple.Comedy Weddings & Roast Ceremonies: Perfect for couples who want a celebration with personality, delivered with class and humor.Divorce Ceremonies: A respectful, dignified option for those choosing to part ways with closure and civility.Virtual Notary Services: Online notarization where legally permitted.Serving Middle TennesseeHeadquartered in Franklin, Legally Yours proudly serves Nashville, Brentwood, Spring Hill, Columbia, and the broader Middle Tennessee area. As a fully mobile service, Legally Yours brings convenience to your doorstep—whether it’s a hospital bedside, a scenic wedding venue, or a late-night document signing."Middle Tennessee has been an incredible new home for me and my family," adds Parise. "Launching Legally Yours here was a no-brainer. There’s a need for not just competent legal services, but meaningful, memorable human connection. That’s what we deliver."A Legacy of Entertainment Meets Legal ExcellenceParise is no stranger to making moments unforgettable. A former headliner on the Las Vegas strip and a Comedy Store legend in Los Angeles, he brings the same level of showmanship and poise to each signing and ceremony. His ability to balance humor with gravitas allows clients to feel at ease, even during the most serious life events.Legally Yours is not just a service—it’s an experience. With Parise at the helm, every client interaction feels like VIP treatment, backed by years of professional speaking, hospitality, and business experience.Now BookingLegally Yours is now accepting bookings for weddings, notary appointments, corporate contracts, and private events. Clients can inquire or book directly at www.legallyyourstn.com , by phone at (310) 770-6753, or by email at mparise@gmail.com.Follow Legally Yours on Instagram and Facebook @legallyyourstn to see behind-the-scenes looks at ceremonies, satisfied client testimonials, and more.Media Contact:Michael Parise Email: michael@legallyyourstn.com Phone: (310) 770-6753About Legally YoursLegally Yours is a mobile notary and officiant business created by Michael Parise, offering professional, personal, and at times humorous ceremonies and legal services across Middle Tennessee. Whether you're saying “I Do,” signing a will, or finalizing a separation, Michael ensures every detail is handled with heart, humor, and legal accuracy.

