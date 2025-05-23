5/23/25 – APPLICATIONS SOUGHT FOR FERAL SHEEP SALVAGE PROJECT

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR DAWN CHANG

CHAIRPERSON

APPLICATIONS SOUGHT FOR FERAL SHEEP SALVAGE PROJECT

DLNR/Riley DeMattos

HILO, Hawaiʻi – Permit applications are now available for an upcoming feral sheep salvage project along the Daniel K. Inouye Highway (Saddle Road). The DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife (DOFAW) is organizing this effort to protect native ecosystems and reduce vehicle collision risks, improving safety for all highway users. The project will involve humane live-trapping and removal of feral sheep from the area.

Individuals interested in participating in the salvage of live-captured sheep must submit an application for a salvage permit. Applications are available online or in person at the DOFAW Hilo Office, 19 E. Kawili Street, Hilo.

Completed hard-copy applications and permit forms must be submitted in person during business hours (Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.) or postmarked no later than June 13, 2025.

A random lottery will be held at the DOFAW Hilo Office on June 20, 2025, to select 16 applicants for participation in four salvage events (dates to be determined). Each applicant or co-applicant may only appear on one application chosen.

Selected applicants will be notified of their position on the list within one week of the drawing. DOFAW will provide at least 14 days’ advance notice before the applicant’s assigned salvage date.

Selected participants must provide a fully enclosed livestock trailer that meets the following criteria:

Minimum length of 14 feet

Capacity to transport at least 20 sheep

Only one truck and trailer per applicant will be allowed entry into the salvage area unless authorized by DOFAW. Permits will be issued at the time of salvage and there is no fee for application or permit issuance.

All salvaged sheep must be transported to authorized locations. Releasing sheep on public lands or unauthorized private properties is strictly prohibited. Violations may compromise the future of this project.

For additional details about trapping procedures, salvage event schedules, permit requirements, and conditions, please contact DOFAW at 808-765-7540.

# # #

RESOURCES

(All images/video courtesy: DLNR)

Explore Outdoor Hawaiʻi Hunting Page: https://outdoor.hawaii.gov/hunting/

Application for Live Sheep Salvage: https://dlnr.hawaii.gov/recreation/files/2025/05/Application-for-Live-Sheep-Salvage-May-2025_Fillable.pdf

Sheep Salvage Permit: https://dlnr.hawaii.gov/recreation/files/2025/05/Sheep_Salvage_Permit-Blank_Fillable.pdf

Legal Notice of Animal Control Activities: https://dlnr.hawaii.gov/recreation/files/2025/05/Legal-Notice_Puu-Nene-Sheep-Removal-May-2025-part-1-signed.pdf

Media contact:

Patti Jette

Communications Specialist

Department of Land and Natural Resources, State of Hawai‘i

Email: [email protected]