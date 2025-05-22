When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Company Announcement Date: May 22, 2025 FDA Publish Date: May 23, 2025 Product Type: Food & Beverages

Foodborne Illness Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Salmonella Company Name: Albertsons Companies Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Ready Meals & Star Market Product Description: Product Description

Following a recall initiated by Fresh Creative Foods, a division of Reser’s Fine Foods, Inc., Albertsons Companies has voluntarily recalled three store-made deli items, supplied by Fresh Creative Foods, due to possible Salmonella contamination and in association with an active illness outbreak. The recall was initiated because these products contain a recalled cucumber ingredient grown by Bedner Growers, Inc., of Boynton Beach, Fla. You can find the FDA’s investigation notice here.

Salmonella is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy people infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain.

The three store-made deli items were available for purchase at the following stores: ACME, Balducci's Food Lovers Market, Kings Food Markets, Safeway, Shaw’s and Star Market. These stores are located in Connecticut, Delaware, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia and Washington, D.C.

Consumers who have purchased these items are urged not to consume these products and to dispose of them or return the items to their local store for a full refund. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a health care provider.

Consumers with questions should contact Albertsons Companies’ Customer Service Center at 1-877-723-3929 Monday through Friday from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. PST.

Product Recall Details:

Product Name UPC Size Sell Thru Dates Store Banners States SALAD GREEK AUTHENTIC FS 29307000000– 00901 LBS Sell Thru dates from May 23, 2025 to May 24, 2025 ACME, Safeway, Kings Food Markets and Balducci's Food Lovers Market CT, DE, DC, MD, NJ, NY, PA, VA READYMEALS SALAD GREEK SS 29248300000 LBS Sell Thru dates from May 20, 2025 to May 24, 2025 Shaw’s and Star Market MA, ME, NH, RI, VT SALAD GREEK FS 29232900000 LBS Sell Thru dates from May 20, 2025 to May 24, 2025 Shaw’s and Star Market MA, ME, NH, RI, VT

Link to FDA Outbreak Advisory