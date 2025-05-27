Automotix® Announces Major Management and Customer Service Overhaul Effective November, 2024

Automotix

KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Automotix , a leading online marketplace for used automotive parts, is proud to announce a significant shift in its customer service and operations strategy, aimed at dramatically improving customer experience and satisfaction.Effective November 1, 2024, Automotix has taken full control of all customer service and sales operations for its used parts division, transitioning away from its former third-party supplier-managed support model. This change comes in response to a noticeable decline in service quality experienced under the previous structure.Serving online customers since 2004, Automotix has proudly delivered to over 1 million happy customers—a milestone that underscores its commitment to trust, reliability, and long-term customer satisfaction."We recognized that our customers deserved better—and we made it our mission to deliver just that," said Efi Gershom, CEO of Automotix. "We now manage every step of the customer journey, from purchase to post-sale support, with a dedicated in-house team that prioritizes responsiveness, accuracy, and care."As part of this transformation, Automotix has launched a comprehensive digital order management hub, providing customers with a seamless, self-service experience. Through the new portal, users can:- Track shipments in real-time- Cancel orders effortlessly- File return, replacement, or warranty claims- Upload media to support claims or quality concerns- Access detailed order history and updatesThis digital-first approach ensures faster resolution times, greater transparency, and complete control at every stage of the process.Looking ahead into 2025, Automotix is also expanding its supplier network to offer only high-quality, thoroughly vetted used parts, while developing AI-powered tools to improve part verification and fitment accuracy. Additionally, the company is introducing detailed compatibility insights, including source vehicle information and accident history, empowering customers to make more informed decisions when purchasing used engines transmissions , and other key components."We are setting a new standard in the used auto parts industry—one where innovation, transparency, and customer care come first," added Gershom. "Our new management has zero tolerance for poor user experience, and we’re committed to getting it right before, during, and after every purchase."Automotix invites both new and returning customers to experience the difference and shop with confidence.About AutomotixAutomotix is a trusted e-commerce platform specializing in quality used auto parts, offering millions of listings from verified suppliers. With an emphasis on customer satisfaction, cutting-edge digital tools, and AI-enhanced shopping experiences, Automotix is transforming how drivers and mechanics find the right parts—faster and smarter.

