Funding improves access to food in northern B.C.

CANADA, May 23 - People in northern B.C. will have more reliable access to healthy food, thanks to an investment from the Province.

This support for local projects will address unique food-access challenges in rural, remote and First Nations communities. It will also increase the capacity of food-access organizations to meet increased demand for their services due to global inflation. It is made possible by a $2-million investment administered by Food Banks BC (FBBC) and the Public Health Association of BC (PHABC).

“In many northern rural and remote communities, getting affordable fresh food can be challenging,” said Sheila Malcolmson, Minister of Social Development and Poverty Reduction. “Working together with our partners, we are helping local groups meet the increasing demand for nutritious food.”

This funding, part of $5 million announced in 2023, is distributed through two streams to support better food access in northern B.C. The Large Scale Innovations for Food System Transformation Pilot stream provides approximately $1.7 million for five partnerships to develop advanced models for food security. The Ideas Lab for Food Systems Transformation stream provides $300,000 across 13 projects, aiming to improve regional food security.

“This investment underscores the power of collaboration to advance our key project priorities: strengthening food systems, empowering communities and creating lasting change,” said Dan Huang-Taylor, executive director, Food Banks BC. “As demand for food banks reaches unprecedented levels, we are proud to partner with the B.C. government and the Public Health Association of BC to expand access to local, healthy and culturally appropriate food for northern B.C. communities.”

These projects are creating partnerships of non-profits, businesses, governments and other partners to work together and expand food access. Projects include:

using existing transportation networks to improve food delivery;

building the first school farm in northern B.C., which will provide fresh fruits and vegetables for school meals;

constructing greenhouses in school communities; and

partnering with Indigenous groups to support sustainable and culturally relevant food infrastructure.

“Community partners have worked to build local solutions that strengthen regional food security and support dignified food access,” said Shannon Turner, executive director, PHABC. “This funding supports communities to make vital changes to food systems. Through this project, legacies of co-operation and effective policy are addressing food insecurity with new skills and models designed to reduce hunger and grow local capacity to address inequities and feed those in need.”

Funding also supported new research to understand the unique barriers and opportunities to improve food access throughout B.C., informed by the experiences of local organizations and people experiencing food insecurity.

This investment is part of the historic $200 million in funding announced in March 2023 to strengthen the food supply chain throughout B.C., increase the availability of fresh food, encourage more food production in remote areas, strengthen food infrastructure and create more regional community food hubs.

Quotes:

Lana Popham, Minister of Agriculture and Food –

“One of the best ways we can boost our province’s food security is by directly partnering with farming communities and organizations who are on the ground in remote areas. The projects funded by these investments will put more food in the cupboards of people in northern British Columbia and beyond, and they will pay off in our long-term goal of a sustainable, healthy food system, with a thriving agricultural sector grown by and for the people of the region.”

Dianne Villesèche, quality management system program manager, and Community Food Systems Innovation program manager, Ecotrust Canada –

“We’re deeply grateful for the Large Scale Innovation for Food Systems Transformation Pilot grant, a giant step forward for the Prince Rupert area. With this opportunity, we’re creating school-based infrastructure that connects students to land, food, and culture, while supporting a more resilient, connected and just food economy rooted in local knowledge and community priorities.”

Velma Sutherland, band administrator, Sik-E-Dakh (Glen Vowell) First Nations –

“This facility is more than a place to cut and wrap meat — it’s a commitment to our sovereignty, resilience and cultural integrity. By investing in local food processing through the Large Scale Innovation for Food Systems Transformation Pilot program, we are strengthening our ability to provide affordable, high-quality food while creating jobs and training rooted in our Gitxsan values. This is a step toward revitalizing Gitxsan Food Ways — honouring the knowledge of our ancestors, respecting the animals that sustain us and building a stronger, self-reliant future for our people.”

Nicholas Fricke, operations manager, BC Bus North (operated by Pacific Western) –

“We are proud to be a partner with the Northern Food Distribution Network for northern B.C. Being able to have stable access to food is paramount for all. If we can assist with helping those in need gain access to food, especially fresh produce, that is such an amazing thing to be a part of.”

