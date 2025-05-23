Fort St. James hospital name reflects First Nations heritage

CANADA, May 23 - The new hospital in Fort St. James is now called Nats’oojeh [Nat-Soo-Jay] Hospital and Health Centre, reflecting the Dakelh First Nations heritage.

The name was chosen in consultation with the guidance of Elders and language experts from the Nak’azdli, Binche, Tl’azt’en, Yekooche and Takla First Nations. Nats’oojeh means “everyone healing” in the Dakelh language. The larger meaning is healing through medicine, holistic care, looking after loved ones and helping each other.

Dakelh First Nations were engaged throughout the design process to help ensure the hospital is welcoming and reflective of their cultures and health practices. This includes a spiritual space, smudging area, healing garden, traditional plants and medicines. The building has theme and design elements such as nature and the changing seasons, Indigenous art, and signage in Dakelh, including written words and syllabics.

“Nats’oojeh Hospital and Health Centre is more than just a building, it’s a place where community, culture and care come together under one roof,” said Josie Osborne, Minister of Health. “I’m grateful to the Elders and experts who have guided the process of selecting a name for this facility that reflects the values of the community it serves.”

The new facility, which opened Jan. 14, 2025, is three times the size of the previous hospital. It has 27 beds, including 18 long-term-care and nine acute-care beds, and an expanded emergency department with two treatment rooms, a trauma bay and an ambulance bay. Additionally, there is a bigger laboratory and diagnostic imaging spaces.

“The Nats’oojeh Hospital and Health Centre represents a strong foundation for health and healing in Fort St. James and surrounding communities,” said Bowinn Ma, Minister of Infrastructure. “Its new name, chosen in consultation with local First Nations, reflects a deep spirit of collaboration and care — bringing together traditional knowledge, cultural respect and modern infrastructure to support a healthier future for everyone.”

The previous hospital opened in 1972 and was outdated in terms of space, size, functionality and technology. It had 12 beds and no decontamination room or dedicated area to receive, assess or triage patients in the emergency department. The facility also had only two treatment bays, one trauma room and no ambulance bay.

“Nats’oojeh Hospital and Health Centre is a powerful expression of what’s possible when we work together with Indigenous partners. This facility is more than a new hospital; it’s a place of healing, connection and cultural safety,” said Colleen Nyce, chair, Northern Health. “The name Nats’oojeh reflects the spirit of collaboration and respect that guided this project from the beginning, and we are honoured to support care that is rooted in community, tradition and wellness.”

The total capital cost of the project is $158.3 million, including $139.9 million funded by the Province through Northern Health and an $18.4-million contribution from the Stuart-Nechako Regional Hospital District.

“This major investment reflects a strong commitment to rural health care. The new hospital and health centre will help attract and retain essential medical staff, improve access to quality care, and reduce the need for travel,” said Judy Greenaway, chair, Stuart-Nechako Regional Hospital District. “It’s rewarding to see years of advocacy and planning realized in this beautiful facility. We’re grateful to the Province of B.C. and Northern Health for their support.”

Demolition of the old hospital began in March 2025.