Maddye Trew's Anthem for the Unattached, 'Single Of The Year,' Available Today

"Single Of The Year" Cover Art

Premiered on iHeart digital's Kickin' Kountry 101

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- It's wedding season, and country music newcomer Maddye Trew is pleased to deliver the perfect party anthem for all the bridesmaids and groomsmen who still haven't found their "Plus One" with her latest track, "Single Of The Year," available today. The playful ditty premiered on iHeart digital's Kickin' Kountry 101 earlier this week and provides a semi-sweet spin on being single with a reluctant climb up the relationship "singles" chart. Written by Lauren Spring, John Frank and Brad McKinney, the song placed fourth (behind three ballads) in the 2025 NSAI Song Contest Presented by CMT. "I've got five bridesmaid dresses in my closet and am likely going to have to buy a sixth and seventh this year!" laughs Trew. "That's what happens when you are a young person chasing a career and establishing your life...that's the new norm, I guess. But, there still oughta be an award for that!"Produced by GRAMMY award-winning Steve Marcantonio (John Lennon, Heart, KISS, Reba, Keith Urban, etc.) with the backing of notable musicians Ford Thurston (Randy Houser, Chris Cagle) on guitar and resonator, 2002 ACM Musician of the Year nominee Jeff McMahon (Tim McGraw, Chris Cagle) on keys, drummer Kip Allen (Keith Urban, Phil Vassar, Devin Dawson), and Ben Murray (Chris Cagle) on drums, the track is from her upcoming debut album Here Goes Nothing, due out later this year. For more information on Maddye Trew, visit ﻿MaddyeTrew.com.All my friends are tyin' the knotAnd I'm over here just tyin' one onBreakin' the record for the most-broken heart#1 with a bullet, I'm toppin' the charts!This ain't a red carpet situationNowhere near no standin' ovationNaw! I'm sittin' here drinkin' Blue Ribbon beerWinnin' single, 'Single of the Year'﻿LISTEN/DOWNLOAD "SONG OF THE YEAR":EARLY REVIEWS:"Maddye Trew isn't just playing the part of the broken-hearted country girl. She's telling the truth--and telling it well. Rating 9/10--Pure country gold with a sly grin and a bruised heart."--Garth Thomas, Hollywood Digest" A voice for a new generation of country fans--ones who've lived through online dating fiascoes and ghosting, and still manage to keep their hearts open. You can hear the smile in her voice, but you can also hear the ache. That duality is what sells the song. It's versatile, memorable, and has just enough edge to avoid slipping into novelty."--Colin Jordan, Medium"Sharp, twangy truth bomb dressed up in rhinestones and resilience. Feels like a country cousin to Olivia Rodrigo's breakup ballads and Kelsea Ballerini's confessions. It's pop culture commentary in steel-toed boots. Maddye Trew didn't just give us a song, she gave every romantic underachiever their new personal theme music."--Jennifer Munoz, VENTS Magazine"It's not easy to create a song that makes you laugh and ache at the same time. Maddye Trew does it with grace and grit. Verdict: a gem that deserves to be on every heartbreak playlist--and may even win a real award." --Kim Muncie, NeuFutur Magazine﻿“I love me some Maddye Trew! She performed on my TV show a few seasons ago and blew the audience away! She's such an energetic performer and over-the-top personality! 'Single Of The Year' is a great song!"--Jimmy Bowen, Artist and Host of Jimmy Bowen & FriendsABOUT MADDYE TREW:﻿Armed with a degree in Commercial Music from Belmont University and a “country-as-cornbread” charm, it’s not enough for Trew to aspire to climb the ladder of success--she wants to share each rung with others on the way up. Trew splits her time between chasing her own career and advocating for others from her chosen musical family as the co-host of iHeart digital's Kickin’ Kountry 101’s weekly Breakin’ Indies Country Countdown and the McMahon on Keys podcast.﻿Trew’s own talent led to her first appearance on a national broadcast stage as a “golden ticket” winner on American Idol at the age of 17. In her short time in Nashville, she has been a featured guest on the nationally syndicated Jimmy Bowen & Friends, was featured on CMT, made her songwriter debut at The Bluebird Cafe, opened for Big & Rich, and performed with Lee Greenwood.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.