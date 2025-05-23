CV Match Launches: Screen 200 Resumes in Minutes With AI-Powered Fit Scoring and AI Detection

q32 LLC CVMatch Screen Shot

New AI-powered tool screens hundreds of resumes instantly with smart matching, bullet-point summaries, and AI content detection — no ATS required.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- q32, llc Launches: CV Match : AI Resume Screening Without the ATS BloatCV Match ( https://cv.q32.com ), a new AI-powered tool for recruiters and hiring managers, officially launches today. The platform allows users to upload a job description and up to 200 resumes, and instantly receive a ranked list of candidates — complete with smart summaries and AI-generated content detection.Designed by developers and recruiters frustrated with bloated applicant tracking systems, CV Match focuses on speed, clarity, and actionable insight — without requiring integrations, logins, or contracts.“We built CV Match because screening resumes by hand sucks,” said Erik Aronesty, founder of Q32. “Most tools are slow, locked behind demos, or try to replace your entire system. We just wanted a fast, transparent way to get signal from noise.”Key Features:📄 Batch Upload – Upload up to 2000 resumes at once (PDF & DOCX)🤖 AI Matching – Fit scores and 5-bullet summaries tailored to your job description🚫 AI Detection – Catch ChatGPT-style resumes with our AI-origin scoring🔍 Smart Search – Filter by keyword, skill, or summary content📤 CSV Export – Export results for review or import into any systemBuilt for Recruiters, by RecruitersRather than automate hiring decisions, CV Match focuses on accelerating the research process. Human recruiters stay in control — but now with instant summaries and red flags for AI-generated content.“We processed 200 résumés in under 2 minutes — and it nailed the top 5,” said Joe Greene, an early beta user. Another user from IV Bio added: “Way faster than our ATS. Loved the summaries, export.”PricingCV Match is free to try with:1 job descriptionUp to 200 resumes per monthFull access to matching, summaries, and detectionThe Pro plan ($49/month) unlocks unlimited uploads and priority support.Recruiters can try CV Match immediately at https://cv.q32.com — no signup or credit card required to get started.

