Infotel Announces Sponsorship at IDUG NA Atlanta, Featuring Db2® Analyst, Author and Speaker Craig S. Mullins

Mullins will be on hand for an expo attendee Q&A session in the Infotel booth (#9) on Tuesday, June 10

In terms of professional development and comprehensive training opportunities, IDUG NA in Atlanta is the premier event Db2 professionals will converge on next month.” — Craig S. Mullins

CHATTANOOGA, TN, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Infotel, a leading global software vendor and IT consultancy specializing in data management and mainframe solutions, today announced its sponsorship of the IDUG North America 2025 Db2 Tech Conference taking place in Atlanta, Georgia, June 8-12. As part of its ongoing commitment to supporting the Db2 community and advancing mainframe modernization, Infotel will be exhibiting at the conference expo booth #9, where attendees will have the unique opportunity to engage in an informal question-and-answer session with Craig S. Mullins, a globally recognized Db2 speaker, strategist, and author.In addition to Infotel’s support team holding demos for its products ( IDBA, the DB/IQ Suite and InfoUnload ) for Db2 on IBMZ, Mullins will be on hand at the Infotel booth, Tuesday June 10, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., to discuss trends in data management, mainframe optimization and best practices for streamlining Db2 on IBM Z. Infotel and Mullins will also be raffling off 2 of Mullins’s “A Guide to Db2 Performance for Application Developers” books. The drawing for the books will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 10.Mullins will be giving two presentations in the educational agenda at IDUG NA: “Index Modernization in Db2 for z/OS: Because Things Have Changed the Past 20 Years!,” and “My All-Time Db2 Top Ten Lists.” The index modernization session will be slotted in the SQL/App Dev/Modernization track. The top 10 lists session is scheduled in the Database Practices track.“Infotel is honored once again to sponsor IDUG NA and help with continuing education of DBAs on IBM Z,” said Infotel’s Software Division Director Arnaud Siminski. “And there’s no better subject matter expert on Db2 than Craig Mullins to help us do that.”The IDUG North America conference is the premier event for Db2 professionals, drawing database administrators, developers and IT leaders from around the world. Infotel’s participation underscores its strategic focus on enabling digital transformation in the mainframe space through high-performance automation and intelligent data solutions.“IDUG is an organization focusing on Db2 that’s run by DBAs and developers,” said Mullins. “In terms of professional development and comprehensive training opportunities, IDUG NA in Atlanta is the premier event Db2 professionals will converge on next month. I’m happy to be presenting and helping my friends and colleagues at Infotel further this cause.”Visit Infotel at the IDUG NA Expo in booth #9 to learn more about its flagship products and services, and for a chance to meet Craig S. Mullins in person.For more information about Infotel’s presence at IDUG NA 2025 or to schedule a meeting at the conference in Atlanta, please contact Software Division Sales Executive Elias Williams, at elias.williams@infotelcorp.com.About Craig S. MullinsMullins is president & principal consultant of Mullins Consulting, Inc . He has more than three decades of experience in all facets of database systems development including creating and teaching database classes, systems analysis and design, data analysis, database administration, performance management and data modeling.About InfotelInfotel provides innovative enterprise software and consulting solutions to help organizations optimize data performance, enhance security and achieve compliance. From database management to GDPR compliance and long-term archiving, Infotel delivers cutting-edge tools that unlock the full potential of data.To learn more about Infotel's enterprise technology solutions and 40-year history of innovation in the U.S., visit infotel-software.com or contact us at software@infotel.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.