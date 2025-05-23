Increased Police Patrols During Memorial Day Weekend

Governor Kathy Hochul announced increased New York State Police and local law enforcement patrols to combat drunk, impaired and reckless driving as Memorial Day celebrations get underway. This annual STOP-DWI traffic enforcement detail, which is funded by the Governor's Traffic Safety Committee, begins at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, May 23, 2025, and runs through 11:00 p.m. on Monday, May 26, 2025. Memorial Day is one of the busiest travel holidays of the year and police will be out in force to remove impaired and reckless drivers from our highways.

“Public safety is my top priority and my Administration is committed to ensuring travelers are safe on our roadways this holiday weekend,” Governor Hochul said. “Memorial Day weekend marks the unofficial start to summer and a busy travel season - I urge all motorists to drive responsibly and if you are celebrating, make a plan to get yourself or your guests home safely. New York State has zero tolerance for impaired driving.”

Drivers can expect to see sobriety checkpoints and increased patrols by State Police along with local and county law enforcement agencies during this holiday weekend. Troopers will be using both marked State Police vehicles and Concealed Identity Traffic Enforcement (CITE) vehicles as part of this crackdown to more easily identify motorists who are violating the law. CITE vehicles allow the Trooper to better observe driving violations. These vehicles blend in with traffic but are unmistakable as emergency vehicles once the emergency lighting is activated.

To help ease travel during the busy holiday weekends, temporary lane closures for road and bridge construction projects on New York State highways will be suspended beginning 6:00 a.m. on Friday, May 23 through 6:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 27.

Drivers should be aware some work may continue behind permanent concrete barriers or for emergency repairs. The construction suspension aligns with New York State’s Drivers First Initiative, which prioritizes the convenience of motorists to minimize traffic congestion and travel delays due to road and bridge work.

New York State Police Superintendent Steven G. James said, “For many New Yorkers, Memorial Day marks the start of the summer travel season which means additional traffic and increased risks on our roadways. As we take time to honor those who died in service to our county, we encourage all motorists to make safety their number one priority. Drive sober, put down your smart phone, and slow down and move over if you see emergency vehicles or highway workers on the side of the road. Troopers will remain vigilant in keeping the roadways safe throughout the holiday weekend.”

New York State Department of Motor Vehicles Commissioner and Governors Traffic Safety Committee Chair Mark J.F. Schroeder said, “This weekend we will remember the many servicemembers who sacrificed their lives so we could enjoy our freedom. Don’t lose that freedom to a DWI arrest, crashing your vehicle or injuring yourself or others. With so many options for ensuring you have a safe and sober ride home, there’s absolutely no excuse to drive impaired.”

New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez said, “As we enjoy a long weekend with friends and family this coming Memorial Day, let us remember and honor the men and women who paid the ultimate sacrifice to safeguard our nation’s freedom. We are forever grateful for their service and sacrifice. In an effort to ensure the safe flow of traffic over this weekend, the State Department of Transportation will be suspending all non-emergency construction activities. I urge the traveling public to put your phones down and pay attention to the task at hand – driving. In addition, please drive sober and alert, slow down and move over for all vehicles, obey speed limits and do your utmost to help everyone reach their destinations safely this weekend.”

New York State Thruway Authority Executive Director Frank G. Hoare said, “As the summer travel season begins, we urge motorists to make safety a priority. Suspending construction activities over the holiday weekend will help people get to their destinations with fewer delays, but we remind motorists our employees and emergency personnel will still be out assisting motorists. It’s imperative that motorists remain alert, slow down and move over for vehicles on the side of the road. We thank our partners at New York State Police Troop T for patrolling the Thruway and keeping motorists safe.”

During last year’s initiative, law enforcement officers issued 30,031 citations including 4,791 tickets for speeding and 1,421 arrests for impaired driving.

Drivers must follow the state’s Move Over Law, which was expanded in March 2024 to require drivers to slow down and move over for all vehicles stopped along the roadway. The Thruway Authority and New York State Department of Transportation urge drivers to stay alert while driving, slow down and move over when they see a vehicle on the side of the road. The lives of employees, roadway workers and emergency personnel depend upon it.

Text stops, including park-and-ride facilities, rest stops, service areas and parking areas along state highways support the state’s effort to reduce distracted driving.

The Thruway Authority reminds drivers that all but one service area located on the Thruway from the lower Hudson Valley to the Pennsylvania State line are open. The final of the 27 service areas constructed as part of the $450 million redevelopment project located on I-87 southbound will open later this year. Fuel services remain open at all locations. Drivers can view the service areas and plan their stops on the Thruway Authority's website and on the free mobile app, which is available to download for free on iPhone and Android devices. The app also provides drivers direct access to real-time traffic and navigation assistance while on the go. Drivers can also sign up for TRANSalert emails, which provide the latest conditions along the Thruway.

Travelers can also check NYSDOT's 511NY before traveling by calling 5-1-1, visiting the 511 website, or downloading the free 511NY mobile app on iTunes or Google Play. The free service allows users to check road conditions, view 2,219 traffic cameras and link to air and transit information. The app features Drive mode, which provides audible alerts along a chosen route while a user is driving, warning them about incidents and construction.

This initiative is partially funded by the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee (GTSC). The GTSC and the New York State STOP-DWI Foundation remind drivers that their “Have a Plan” mobile app, is available for Apple, Android and Windows smartphones. The app enables New Yorkers to locate and call a taxi service and program a designated driver list. It also provides information on DWI laws and penalties, and a way to even report a suspected impaired driver.

New York State Sheriffs’ Association Chautauqua County Sheriff and President James Quattrone said, “As we take some time this Memorial Day to honor and remember those servicemembers who are no longer with us, let's do so in a safe and smart way. This weekend is also the unofficial start of summer and many will be spending time over the next few months outdoors, traveling, and enjoying the nice weather. There are times when people are not able to drive after their picnics, parties, and events. Don’t put yourself or others in danger…have a plan to not drive impaired. The Sheriffs of New York State honor our servicemembers and want you to enjoy this weekend and the upcoming summer by being safe and sober behind the wheel.”

New York State Association of Chiefs of Police President and City of Batavia Police Department Chief Shawn Heubusch said, “The New York State Association of Chiefs of Police is proud to support the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee’s Memorial Day enforcement campaign. This initiative is a critical reminder that safety on our roadways is a shared responsibility. Increased enforcement during this high-traffic holiday period helps prevent impaired driving, reduces crashes, and ultimately saves lives. We stand with our law enforcement partners across the state in making New York’s roads safer for all.”

State Senator Jeremy Cooney said, “On a weekend meant for celebrations with friends and family, no one should have to worry about their safety on the road. I want to thank Governor Hochul and our New York State Police for their efforts to combat impaired driving and make sure everyone gets home safely this Memorial Day weekend.”