Attorney General Bailey Issues Consumer Alert Regarding 23andMe Bankruptcy

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey is alerting consumers that 23andMe & Lemonaid Health, Telehealth, and Pharmacy filed for bankruptcy on March 23, 2025. If you believe any one of these businesses owes you money or if you believe you may have any other type of claim against them, you MUST file a proof of claim.

Who Should File a Claim:

Anyone who believes that 23andMe, Lemonaid Health, Telehealth, or Pharmacy owes them money, or if you believe you have any other type of claim against them, you should file a general proof of claim form, which can be found here: https://restructuring.ra.kroll.com/23andMe/EPOC-Index.

Data Breach Victims:

If you are a victim of the 2023 23andMe data breach, you should file a special proof of claim form, which can be found here: https://restructuring.ra.kroll.com/23andMe/EPOC-Index

Deadline:

July 14, 2025

Ways to File:

Electronically – Consumers may file their claim electronically through the official Kroll website. Instructions and more information about the bankruptcy is available here: https://restructuring.ra.kroll.com/23andMe/EPOC-Index.

– Consumers may file their claim electronically through the official Kroll website. Instructions and more information about the bankruptcy is available here: https://restructuring.ra.kroll.com/23andMe/EPOC-Index. First Class U.S. Mail – Consumers may mail a proof of claim to the address below. If a proof of claim is mailed, it must arrive by 4:59 PM CT on July 14, 2025.

U.S. Mailing Address:

23andMe Holding Co. Claims Processing Center

c/o Kroll Restructuring Administration LLC

Grand Central Station, PO Box 4850

New York, NY 10163-4850

Hand Delivery or Overnight Courier: Consumers may deliver a proof of claim to the address below. If a proof of claim is delivered, it must arrive by 4:59 PM CT on July 14, 2025.

Address:

23andMe Holding Co. Claims Processing Center

c/o Kroll Restructuring Administration LLC

850 3rd Avenue, Suite 412

Brooklyn, NY 11232

Consider Deleting Your Data:

In addition to filing a claim in the bankruptcy, consumers may wish to delete their 23andMe account if they want their personal data erased from the 23andMe system. Otherwise, their personal genetic data and genetic material could be sold as an asset in the bankruptcy case. Consumers with a 23andMe account can delete their account, personal genetic data, and genetic material by following the steps below.

To Delete Genetic Data from 23andMe

Log into your 23andMe account. Go to the “Settings” section of your profile. Scroll down to a section labeled “23andMe Data” at the bottom of the page. Click “View” next to “23andMe Data.” Download your data if you’d want to retain a copy of your genetic data for personal storage. Scroll down to the “Delete Data” section. Click “Permanently Delete Data.” Confirm your request by following the instructions emailed to you by 23andMe. You must confirm the request to have your data removed.

To Destroy Your 23andMe Test Sample

If you previously opted to have your saliva sample and DNA stored by 23andMe, but want to change that preference, you can do so from your account settings page, under “Preferences.”

To Revoke Permission for Your Genetic Data to be Used for Research

If you previously consented to 23andMe and third-party researchers to use your genetic data and sample for research, you may withdraw consent from the account settings page under “Research and Product Consents.”

Additional information on the account deletion process can be found online at: https://customercare.23andme.com/hc/en-us/articles/212170688-Requesting-23andMe-Account-Closure

Case Information:

On March 23, 2025, the genetic testing and information company, 23andMe, and affiliated entities (“the company”) filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of Missouri. The company has proposed to sell all of its assets by June 17, 2025. Consumers’ genetic data may be considered an asset that could be sold to a potential buyer in the bankruptcy process.

In support of Missouri consumers, the Missouri Attorney General sought the appointment of an independent consumer protection ombudsman. The bankruptcy court granted the request, and privacy expert Professor Neil Richards has been selected. He will evaluate whether the company can legally sell its customers’ data, including their genetic material. He will consider the relevant state and federal laws, as well as the customers’ agreements and representations to customers, and then issue a report to the bankruptcy court.

Currently, customers can still delete their data. As outlined in the Frequently Asked Questions page on the 23andMe bankruptcy administration website, “Customers still have the ability to delete their data and 23andMe account.”

Missouri consumers who have been impacted by the bankruptcy of 23andMe may submit a complaint at https://ago.mo.gov/divisions/consumer, or call the Consumer Protection Hotline at 800-392-8222.