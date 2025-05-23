New York Department of State Announces Completion of Community and Historical Center in Town of Newcomb

$1.5 Million Provided Through the Local Waterfront Revitalization Program

Builds on State’s Efforts to Support Economic Development in the Adirondack Park

Photos of the Project are Available Here

New York Secretary of State Walter T. Mosley today announced the completion of a new Community and Historical Center in the Town of Newcomb, Essex County. The Center will serve as a hub for outdoor recreation in the central Adirondacks and attract visitors to support businesses in the Adirondack 5 Towns Upper Hudson Recreation Hub. The New York Department of State’s Local Waterfront Revitalization Program provided $1.5 million for the project, with additional support from the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation and the Town of Newcomb.

“This project serves as a shining example of how North Country communities can leverage their scenic and natural assets, while also celebrating their rich culture and history,” said New York Secretary of State Walter T. Mosley. “This new community center will serve as an accessible and inviting public gathering space and a central hub for the area’s natural resources for both residents and visitors for generations to come.”

Located at the historic Finch & Pruyn Farmhouse site next to Overlook Park on Route 28N, the project transformed a vacant property into a vibrant 4,850 square-foot community gathering place for locals and tourists alike. The Center will include exhibits showcasing local industrial and cultural heritage, provide educational activities, host community events, serve as a hub for outdoor recreational opportunities in the central Adirondacks and attract visitors to support businesses in the Adirondack 5 Towns Upper Hudson Recreation Hub. The Center also provides meeting spaces, a commercial kitchen for the Essex County Office of the Aging Senior Meal Program and co-working space.

An additional $125,000 in funding was provided by DEC’s Adirondack Park and Catskill Park Community Smart Growth program, with the remaining costs being funded by the Town of Newcomb.

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Acting Commissioner Amanda Lefton said, “By bringing together state and local partners, New York State continues to prioritize the economic health of communities like the town of Newcomb in the Adirondacks. Projects like this are a win-win for communities, both benefiting economically important tourism while helping connect upper-Hudson River residents to accessible meeting and educational spaces in a scenic natural Adirondack setting.”

Town of Newcomb Supervisor Robin DeLoria said, “I’m proud to announce the completion of our town’s new Community Center – a space that will bring neighbors together; support youth and senior programs; and provide a welcoming environment for all. This achievement reflects the strength of collaboration and shared commitment to community development. We are especially grateful for the partnership and financial support provided by the state, which played a crucial role in making this vision a reality. Together, we’ve invested in a place that will serve generations to come.”

About the DOS Local Waterfront Revitalization ProgramThe Department of State’s Office of Planning, Development and Community Infrastructure works in partnership with waterfront communities across the State through the Local Waterfront Revitalization Program, focusing on protecting natural and cultural resources, expanding public access opportunities and strengthening the local economy. The Local Waterfront Revitalization Program is funded through the State’s Environmental Protection Fund. Among the environmental victories in the recently Enacted 2025-26 State Budget, the EPF increased to a historically high level of $425 million. The EPF supports climate change mitigation and adaptation efforts, improves agricultural resources to promote sustainable agriculture, protects water sources, advances conservation efforts, and provides recreational opportunities for New Yorkers.

For more information on the program, visit the LWRP website: https://dos.ny.gov/local-waterfront-revitalization-program.