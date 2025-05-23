ADDICTED TO HOPE: FACING FEAR - Shines a Light on Overcoming Life’s Hardest Battles

A MEMOIR BY JESSICA BERCK HENSLEY

BOYNTON BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / --A Journey of Redemption, Identity, and God’s Unfailing LoveJessica Berck Hensley’s Addicted to Hope: Facing Fear is a powerful and intimate memoir that lifts the veil on the silent struggles faced by those who are always expected to be strong. With raw vulnerability, she shares her journey through personal trauma, emotional burnout, and spiritual awakening, revealing how God's relentless grace brought her back to life. This is more than a story of survival. It is a testimony to the beauty that can rise from brokenness.From shame and self-doubt to healing and restoration, Jessica’s voice echoes a truth many need to hear: no one is ever too far gone to be redeemed.About the Book:In Addicted to Hope: Facing Fear, Jessica opens up about the unseen battles she faced as a creative companion constantly helping others while quietly losing herself. She invites readers into her past, marked by pain, perfectionism, and isolation, and into her present, where faith and freedom now reside.Each chapter is a reflection of courage, exposing the cost of running from your past and the power of finally confronting it. Through tears and transformation, this memoir delivers a message of unwavering hope, healing, and divine pursuit.About the Author:Jessica Berck Hensley is a writer, mental health advocate, and fan of Christ's unconditional love teachings whose passion is to help others break free from the chains of shame. Drawing from her own experiences, she now speaks with purpose and compassion to those walking through darkness. Jessica lives with renewed identity, grounded in faith and fueled by the calling to share her story with the world.Now available at:Book Link: https://a.co/d/hHSMamy

