Summer Illnesses Linked to Water, Animals Can Be Avoided

May 23, 2025

Avoiding certain illnesses linked to water fun and animal activities during summer is possible by following a series common-sense do’s and don’ts, according to the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH).

“Many things we commonly do during Wyoming’s warmer months can sometimes cause unpleasant stomach-related symptoms and occasionally serious illness,” says Courtney Tillman, epidemiologist with WDH. “We want Wyoming residents to safely enjoy their favorite summer activities.”

Diseases such as cryptosporidiosis, giardiasis and shigellosis are diarrheal illnesses caused by swallowing water from pools or outdoor sources contaminated with animal or human feces. These illnesses, along with salmonellosis, campylobacteriosis and E. coli-related illnesses, can also result from direct contact with animals or their feces during animal-related activities such as brandings or petting zoos.

Matt Peterson, another WDH epidemiologist, said, “Every year, we see new cases of salmonellosis linked to backyard poultry.” Most of these cases involve children under 5 who have touched or held baby poultry in ranch supply stores or whose family have recently acquired baby poultry. Young children are more likely to get sick with Salmonella because their immune systems are still developing and they are more likely to put their fingers or other items with germs into their mouths.

“Do not allow young children to touch live poultry, such as chicks and ducklings, or anything in the area where these birds live and roam without supervision,” warns Peterson. “Backyard poultry can carry Salmonella germs in their droppings and on their bodies, even if they appear healthy and clean. These germs can easily spread to their cages, coops, hay, plants and soil in the areas where they live and roam. If children are involved in chores like gathering eggs, supervise them closely and ensure they wash their hands thoroughly before moving on to other activities.”

Tillman added, “You should always wash your hands after coming into contact with animals or their habitats. It’s best to clean hands with running water and soap. If you can’t immediately access running water and soap, use hand sanitizer until you’re able to wash your hands.”

“Water sources and animals may look clean to us, but we simply can’t tell that way whether they are contaminated,” Tillman said.

Simple things we can do to help protect ourselves and others include:

DO stay out of the water if sick with diarrhea.

DO shower before getting in the water. When chlorine mixes with dirt, sweat, pee and poop, there is less chlorine available to kill germs.

DO take kids on bathroom breaks or check diapers every hour. Change diapers away from the water to keep germs from getting in.

DO dry ears thoroughly with a towel after getting out of the water.

DO boil or use a filter or solution designed to remove germs from streams, rivers and lakes before drinking.

DO wash hands thoroughly after coming into contact with animals and their habitats, before preparing food and before eating and drinking.

Actions to avoid include: