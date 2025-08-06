Wyoming Department of Health Opens Access to New Adult Hearing Aid Program Applications

August 6, 2025

The Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) is excited to announce that applications for the new Wyoming Adult Hearing Aid Program are now available online. This state-funded initiative, established by Wyoming Statute § 35-25-601, et. seq., will assist eligible adults with profound hearing impairment in acquiring medically necessary hearing aids. Please note that hearing tests are not covered. WDH expects approximately 30-35 individuals to be served in the first year of the program due to the limited pilot funding that was authorized for this program by the Wyoming Legislature.

Applicants can access the application form for submission by visiting the Wyoming Department of Health’s website under “Adult Hearing Aid Program”.

If you have questions, call 307-777-7531 or email wdh-hearingaid@wyo.gov.

The official application period began August 1, 2025, and closes at 5:00 PM MDT on September 30, 2025. Applications must be submitted by mail or fax only. Incomplete applications or those missing required clinical information will not be accepted.

Eligibility highlights include:

Must be a Wyoming resident, age 18 or older; Must have a diagnosis of profound hearing impairment (35dB or greater loss in one ear or 30dB or greater in both ears); Monthly modified adjusted gross family income at or below 200% of the federal poverty level; and Generally not eligible for hearing aids through private insurance, Medicaid, Medicare, or other third-party payers. However, applicants with private insurance whose individual out-of-pocket costs for hearing aids exceed $500 may still qualify. These cases will be reviewed individually and determined on a case-by-case basis.

The program covers up to one hearing aid per ear, including insurance, fitting, and initial ear molds, with a maximum reimbursement of $3,000 for both ears every five years.

Applicants who are approved and placed upon a waitlist will receive notification by mail by October 31, 2025. Selected awardees must complete the process by March 31, 2026, or they will forfeit their spot.

For more details on eligibility, required documents, or to find the application, please visit the website listed above or contact: