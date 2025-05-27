Aditi Consulting Strengthens Executive Leadership to Accelerate AI-Powered Digital Engineering Services

Building a Digital World with Human Spirit

New leaders to advance Aditi’s AI-powered digital engineering services, driving transformation at scale for global enterprises

These appointments position us to deeply integrate AI across our entire service portfolio as we scale intelligent solutions for global enterprises.” — Raja Narayana

BELLEVUE, WA, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aditi Consulting, a premier digital engineering services provider serving over 70 Fortune 500 clients, today announced the appointment of two distinguished industry veterans to its executive leadership team. Carrick Carpenter joins as Chief Technology and AI Officer, while Ina Mainetti assumes the role of SVP Global Services and Delivery. These strategic appointments accelerate Aditi's established leadership in delivering comprehensive digital engineering services enhanced by AI transformation capabilities New Executive Appointments:Carrick Carpenter, Chief Technology and AI OfficerCarpenter brings extensive expertise in artificial intelligence and data engineering following a transformative six-year tenure at Slalom, where he led AI/ML and Data Engineering initiatives across the Americas. At Slalom, he successfully scaled engineering capabilities and launched innovative solutions including AI-enabled delivery frameworks and intelligent products. Based in Charlotte, Carpenter joins Aditi to further advance the company's AI Transformation practice, focused on delivering enterprise value through intelligent solutions that scale across Aditi's comprehensive digital engineering services suite.Ina Mainetti, SVP Global Services and DeliveryMainetti joins Aditi with nearly 14 years of experience at Globant, where she played an instrumental role in the company's exponential growth. As a technology leader, she built and expanded portfolios across multiple industries while developing global systems that successfully integrated U.S., Latin American, and offshore operations. Her contributions at Globant included developing new service offerings, launching proprietary products, and maturing delivery frameworks. Mainetti will leverage this expertise to further scale Aditi's comprehensive digital engineering services platform serving enterprise clients worldwide."These strategic appointments reinforce our established leadership in digital engineering services," said Raja Narayana, CEO of Aditi Consulting. "Having built trusted relationships with over 70 Fortune 500 clients, we're now positioned to accelerate our AI transformation initiatives across the enterprise. Carrick and Ina bring the expertise needed to deeply integrate AI across our entire service portfolio while maintaining our focus on the human side of technology. Their leadership will be instrumental as we scale intelligent solutions that transform not just what we deliver to clients, but how we deliver value every day. "For more information about Aditi Consulting and its leadership team, please visit www.aditiconsulting.com/leadership About Aditi Consulting:Aditi Consulting ( www.aditiconsulting.com ) is a leading digital engineering services company. We partner with established and emerging enterprises by leveraging borderless talent across three continents to achieve transformative outcomes that will reshape their trajectory.We lead and support our clients’ efforts to design, build, and operate the products, systems, and processes required to deliver impact by leveraging deep insights, practical knowledge, and human spirit.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.