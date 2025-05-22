When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: May 22, 2025 FDA Publish Date: May 23, 2025 Product Type: Food & Beverages

Foodborne Illness Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Salmonella Company Name: Walmart Inc. Brand Name: Product Description: Product Description Fresh cut cucumber slices

Company Announcement

BENTONVILLE, Ark. May 22nd, 2025 Walmart Inc. is voluntarily recalling Marketside Fresh Cut Cucumber Slices, produced in select stores located in Texas, because of the potential for Salmonella contamination. The recall was initiated because this product may contain recalled whole cucumbers supplied by Bedner Growers, Inc. of Boynton Beach, FL, which initiated a recall after the US Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") notified Bedner Growers Inc. that the cucumbers described above were associated with reported salmonellosis illnesses (see FDA Outbreak Investigation)

Salmonella is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis. Symptoms of salmonellosis usually start 6 hours to 6 days after infection and last 4 to 7 days.

To date, no illnesses have been reported for the recalled Marketside Fresh Cut Cucumber Slices.

The Marketside Fresh Cut Cucumber Slices were produced in select stores located in Texas between May 13th , 2025, and May 20th , 2025.

Product Recall Details:

Product Description UPC/PLU Av. Unit Weight Date Codes Marketside Fresh Cut

Cucumber Slices 62969 1.5lbs All date codes up to 5/24/2025

Consumers should take the following actions:

Check to see if you have recalled Marketside Fresh Cut Cucumber Slices.

Anyone with the recalled product in their possession should not consume, serve, use, sell, or distribute recalled products. We also encourage them to clean and sanitize surfaces that could have come into contact with the recalled product to reduce cross-contamination. Recalled products should be thrown out or destroyed so they may not be consumed or returned to the point of purchase for a full refund.

Consumers who are unsure if they have purchased the recalled product are advised to visit https://www.walmart.com/help or contact Walmart's Customer Care Team at 1-800-925- 6278.

If you think you have consumed a recalled product and do not feel well, contact your healthcare provider.

Consumers with questions should visit https://www.walmart.com/help or contact Walmart's Customer Care Team at 1-800-925-6278.

Link to FDA Outbreak Advisory