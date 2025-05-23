Committee Cliff Notes: Weekly Recap – Week of May 19, 2025

Here’s a recap of key moments from House Republican committees during the week:

Appropriations

On Tuesday, May 20, the Subcommittee on Interior, Environment, and Related Agencies held a budget hearing called "Department of the Interior." Interior and Environment Subcommittee Chairman Mike Simpson led a FY26 budget hearing with Interior Secretary Doug Burgum. Members emphasized the need to unleash domestic energy production, improve wildfire response time, and reduce bureaucratic layers—which was paralleled by Secretary Burgum’s commitment to improving efficiency and empowering local land management.

On Tuesday, May 20, the Subcommittee on Defense held an oversight hearing called "National Guard and Reserves Forces." Defense Subcommittee Chairman Ken Calvert convened senior National Guard and Reserve leaders to assess their roles, capabilities, and FY26 priorities. Discourse focused on the Guard’s vital contributions to domestic missions—such as wildfire response, border security, and counter-drug efforts—while underscoring readiness challenges and the need to replace aging equipment.

On Tuesday, May 20, the Subcommittee on Military Construction, Veterans Affairs, and Related Agencies held a Member Day hearing. Military Construction and Veterans Affairs Subcommittee Chairman Congressman Judge Carter hosted a Member Day hearing, where lawmakers provided testimony on priority issues and policies, including improving critical infrastructure and increasing access to VA hospitals.

On Tuesday, May 20, the Subcommittee on Financial Services and General Government held an oversight hearing called "The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission." Financial Services and General Government Subcommittee Chairman Dave Joyce held an oversight hearing with SEC Chairman Paul Atkins to examine the commission’s operations and priorities. New leadership emphasized rolling back Biden-era regulations—particularly climate disclosure rules—and refocusing the SEC on its core objectives: investor protection, capital formation, and efficient markets.

On Tuesday, May 20, the Subcommittee on Homeland Security held an oversight hearing called "The Transportation Security Administration." Homeland Security Subcommittee Chairman Mark Amodei held a budget hearing with Acting TSA Administrator Ha Nguyen McNeill to review the agency’s FY26 request. Representatives stressed the need to right-size the workforce, cut waste, and leverage technology to boost security and efficiency, while calling for a reversal of policies that diverted air marshals from their core mission.

On Wednesday, May 21, the Subcommittee on Energy and Water Development and Related Agencies held a hearing called "Fiscal Year 2026 Budget Requests for the Army Corps of Engineers (Civil Works) and the Bureau of Reclamation." Energy and Water Development Subcommittee Chairman Chuck Fleischmann led a budget hearing reviewing the FY26 requests for the Army Corps of Engineers and Bureau of Reclamation. Discussions focused on critical infrastructure and improving cost estimates. Senior leaders pledged to enhance engineering accuracy, support local economic growth, and strengthen coordination with states and non-federal partners.

On Wednesday, May 21, the Subcommittee on Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, and Related Agencies held a budget hearing called "U.S. Department of Education." Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, and Related Agencies Subcommittee Chairman Robert Aderholt convened a hearing with Secretary of Education Linda McMahon to review the Department’s Fiscal Year 2026 budget request. Throughout the meeting, members emphasized restoring education to state and local control, expanding school choice, and eliminating federal bureaucracy as key priorities.

On Wednesday, May 21, the Subcommittee on Financial Services and General Government held an oversight hearing called "The Federal Communications Commission." Financial Services and General Government Subcommittee Chairman Dave Joyce and members welcomed FCC Chairman Brendan Carr to discuss the organization’s oversight, regulatory priorities, and budget request. Chairman Carr highlighted efforts to eliminate wasteful IT contracts, streamline operations, and strengthen national security.

On Wednesday, May 21, the Subcommittee on National Security, Department of State, and Related Programs held a budget hearing called "Department of State and Related Programs." National Security, Department of State, and Related Programs Subcommittee Chairman Mario Díaz-Balart and lawmakers focused on efforts to advance American national security and diplomacy to ensure a stronger future during remarks at a Fiscal Year 2026 hearing with Secretary of State Marco Rubio. The focus was on realigning foreign assistance with America First priorities, cutting wasteful and divisive programs, and restructuring to improve efficiency and effectiveness.

Armed Forces

Education & Workforce

Energy & Commerce

Financial Services

On Tuesday, May 20, the House Armed Services Committee held its full committee Member Day hearing . Members of Congress not on the Committee were invited to share the issues impacting servicemembers and defense manufacturers in their districts. More than 20 Members participated, highlighting their priorities for strengthening our national defense and improving the quality of life for servicemembers.On Tuesday, May 20, the Subcommittee on Workforce Protections held a hearing called "Empowering the Modern Worker." The way people do work in America is changing. Yet too many workers are not empowered to choose where, when, and how they work. This hearing was an opportunity to discuss legislative solutions to protect the freedom and choice of these workers. Democrats have long attacked independent contractors because they aren’t classified as employees, meaning they can’t force these workers into a union. This isn’t just policy bad for independent contractors, it is also bad for the entire American economy. In fact, studies estimate a total national cost of $57 billion if 50 percent of independent contractors are reclassified as employees.On Wednesday, May 21, the Subcommittee on Higher Education and Workforce Development held a hearing called "Restoring Excellence: The Case Against DEI." DEI is not just an abstract philosophy. It is infecting the very places designed to equip the next generation of American leaders: colleges and universities. DEI proponents claim it improves outcomes for students. Yet, college costs remain sky high, and students often leave worse off than if they never attended in the first place. And still colleges keep dumping money into DEI. This hearing helped expose that despite the Supreme Court ruling against affirmative action, universities are still trying to game their admissions processes to discriminate against students based on race. Committee Republicans are working to ensure that students are evaluated and supported based on merit.On Tuesday, May 20, the Environment Subcommittee held a hearing called "The Fiscal Year 2026 Environmental Protection Agency Budget." EPA Administrator Zeldin testified before the Committee regarding the Trump Administration’s commitment of fixing the economically disastrous, legally questionable, and expensive policies of the Biden-Harris Administration - as our national security, economic competitiveness, the health of our families, and strength of our communities all depend on an EPA that is working hard and efficiently for the American people.On Wednesday, May 21, the Oversight and Investigations Subcommittee held a hearing called "Examining Ways to Enhance Our Critical Mineral Supply Chains." Producing critical minerals here at home is essential for our economic and national security. We cannot allow the supply chains for critical minerals used in products like AI chips, cell phones, missiles, and fighter jets to be controlled by China. In this hearing, members heard multiple witnesses make clear that Congress must take steps to build an environment enticing for domestic investment—including streamlining the permitting process—to help ensure that critical minerals can be mined, processed, and refined domestically.On Wednesday, May 21, the Commerce, Manufacturing, and Trade Subcommittee held a hearing called "AI Regulation and the Future of US Leadership." This hearing focused on AI regulation as a means to safeguard the future of US leadership in the industry. It is imperative we do not cede American leadership in AI to foreign adversaries, particularly the Chinese Communist Party.

On Tuesday, May 20, the Committee on Financial Services held part one of a full committee markup on 25 pieces of legislation.

On Wednesday, May 21, the Committee on Financial Services held part two of a full committee markup on 25 pieces of legislation.

The Committee hosted a two-day markup and favorably reported 25 bills to the full House of Representatives for consideration. The bills strengthen community banking in America, relieve small businesses from the strain of harmful overregulation, and expand access to capital.

Foreign Affairs

On Wednesday, May 21, the Committee on Foreign Affairs held a full committee hearing called "FY26 State Department Posture: Protecting American Interests." Members heard from Secretary of State Marco Rubio on the bold steps he has already taken to put America First foreign policy into action under President Trump and how the State Department will continue to put U.S. interests front and center going forward. During his opening remarks, Chairman Brian Mast underscored his commitment to working with Secretary Rubio to ensure every single dollar and every diplomat that the committee authorizes puts America first.

On Thursday, May 22, the Africa Subcommittee held a hearing called “A Dire Crisis in Sudan: A Global Call to Action.” Members of the subcommittee examined the ongoing conflict in Sudan and the devastating humanitarian consequences it has had in the region. During his opening remarks, Subcommittee Chairman Adam Smith underscored the necessity of a global call to action to end the violence.

Homeland Security

Judiciary

On Wednesday, May 21, the Subcommittee on Emergency Management and Technology held a hearing entitled “Mass Gathering Events: Assessing Security Coordination and Preparedness.” With the United States set to host several high-profile events over the next few years like the 2026 FIFA World Cup and the 2028 Summer Olympics, Chairman Strong held this hearing to assess security measures and federal, state, local, and private-sector coordination efforts for mass gathering events.This week, several Committee members made media appearances to promote the critical border security funding included in House Republicans’ “One Big Beautiful Bill Act.”On Tuesday, May 20, the Subcommittee on Oversight held a hearing called “Examining Threats to ICE Operations,” to examine the importance of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention centers, including the Delaney Hall Facility in Newark, New Jersey. The hearing also explored how the Trump-Vance Administration is committed to enforcing the nation's immigration laws and protecting national security.

On Wednesday, May 21, the Judiciary Committee held a markup session to consider the following legislation:

H.R. 3486, the Stop Illegal Entry Act (Bice)

H.R. 1163, the Prove it Act of 2025 (Finstad)

H.R. 1605, the Separation of Powers Restoration Act of 2025 (Fitzgerald)

Natural Resources

This markup worked on legislation that deters the entry and reentry of illegal aliens into the U.S. by raising the maximum term of imprisonment. For example, H.R. 3486 holds dangerous criminal illegal aliens accountable for crimes committed in the U.S. by imposing sentences ranging from five years to life in prison.On Tuesday, May 20, the Subcommittee on Federal Lands held a legislative hearing on the following bill: Rep. Hurd’s FORESTS Act bolsters Tribal and federal forest management by providing new tools to increase Tribal management of fire-prone federal forests, encouraging the utilization of low-value hazardous fuels, addressing sawmill infrastructure shortages, and requiring more transparency and responsiveness from federal land managers. This innovative proposal will help Tribes better protect their forests, create additional economic opportunities for Tribes and rural communities, and greatly improve the health and resiliency of all our nation’s forests.

On Tuesday, May 20, the Subcommittee on Water, Wildlife and Fisheries held a legislative hearing on the following bills:

H.R. 1885, the Town of North Topsail Beach Coastal Barrier Resources System Map Amendment Act of 2025 (Murphy)

H.R. 2294, To reauthorize the Integrated Coastal and Ocean Observation System Act of 2009 (Ezell)

H.R. 2860, the Northwest Straits Marine Conservation Initiative Reauthorization Act of 2025 (Larsen)

H.R. 3179, To rename the Anahuac National Wildlife Refuge located in the State of Texas as the “Jocelyn Nungaray National Wildlife Refuge" (Babin)

House Republicans held a hearing on three bills that promote local control of land use decisions, science-based decision making, and codify an Executive Order signed by President Trump honoring a victim of senseless violence. During President Trump’s joint address to Congress, he announced the renaming of the Jocelyn Nungaray National Wildlife Refuge in Texas, honoring the area while adding deeper meaning to it by honoring a young life cut too short.

On Tuesday, May 20, the Subcommittee on Energy and Mineral Resources held a legislative hearing on the following bills:

H.R. 513, the Offshore Lands Authorities Act of 2025 (Higgins)

H.R. 931, To allow certain Federal minerals to be mined consistent with the Bull Mountains Mining Plan Modification, and for other purposes (Downing)

H.R. 2250, the National Landslide Preparedness Act Reauthorization Act of 2025 (DelBene)

H.R. 2556, the Comprehensive Offshore Resource Evaluation (or CORE) Act of 2025 (Hunt)

H.R. 3168, the National Earthquake Hazards Reduction Program Reauthorization Act of 2025 (Valadao)

H.R. 3176, To amend the John D. Dingell, Jr. Conservation, Management, and Recreation Act to reauthorize the National Volcano Early Warning and Monitoring System (Begich)

Volcanoes, earthquakes and landslides were among the chief concerns of the Subcommittee on Energy and Mineral Resources hearing this week. The bills will give earlier warnings about natural disasters throughout the nation, providing more time for evacuation and other safety strategies to be implemented. The bills cover the National Volcano Early Warning and Monitoring system, improvements to the already established Earthquake Hazards Reduction Act and the reauthorization of the National Landslide Preparedness Act.

On Wednesday, May 21, the Subcommittee on Indian and Insular Affairs held a legislative hearing on the following bills:

H.R. 2130, the Tribal Trust Land Homeownership Act of 2025 (Johnson)

H.R. 2388, the Lower Elwha Klallam Tribe Project Lands Restoration Act (Randall)

H.R. 2815, the Cape Fox Land Entitlement Finalization Act of 2025 (Begich)

H.R. 3073, the Shivwits Band of Paiutes Jurisdictional Clarity Act (Maloy)

House Republicans held a hearing on four bills that will support tribal sovereignty and the restoration of tribal homelands, cut bureaucratic red tape, and boost economic development. They include a range of tribal sovereignty issues like land conveyances and completing mortgage payments within a certain range of days.

On Wednesday, May 21, the Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations held an oversight hearing titled “Unleashing a Golden Age: Examining the Use of Federal Lands to Power American Technological Innovation.” As energy demand in the U.S. experiences its highest growth rate in over two decades, largely due to an ongoing technology revolution, our domestic supply of natural resources has the power to meet that demand. While the U.S. is a leader in these innovative technologies, cumbersome permitting processes, a lack of reliable energy infrastructure, and a push by environmental groups to ignore traditional energy resources threaten America’s leadership. Members noted that foreign entities, such as China, are working to surpass the United States by developing AI and data processing capabilities that will exceed those of the United States, barring policy changes that permit the unleashing of America’s natural resources.

Oversight and Government Reform

On Tuesday, May 20, the Subcommittee on Economic Growth, Energy Policy, and Regulatory Affairs and the Subcommittee on Health Care and Financial Services held a joint hearing called "Mandates, Meddling, and Mismanagement: The IRA’s Threat to Energy and Medicine." At the hearing, members examined how the Biden Administration used the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) to raise taxes on Americans, increase radical Green New Deal spending, and hike Medicare premiums for seniors. The Biden Administration wasted billions in taxpayer dollars and harmed Americans to fund the Democrats’ radical climate agenda and restrict Medicare plan choices, all while overlooking the waste, fraud, and abuse in funding streams to left-wing beneficiaries.On Tuesday, May 20, the Task Force on the Declassification of Federal Secrets held a hearing called "The JFK Files: Assessing Over 60 Years of the Federal Government’s Obstruction, Obfuscation, and Deception." At the hearing, members examined newly declassified files released by the Trump Administration, heard expert witness testimony on the tragic assassination of President John F. Kennedy, and examined the federal government’s lack of transparency surrounding the release of classified information to the American public.

On Tuesday, May 20, the Subcommittee on Cybersecurity, Information Technology, and Government Innovation held a hearing called "Breach of Trust: Surveillance in Private Spaces." At the hearing, members examined the growing availability and sophistication of surveillance technology and evaluated the risks that inappropriate use of these devices poses to personal privacy and security.

On Wednesday, May 21, the Committee on Oversight and Government Reform held a full committee markup and passed a series of bills to support the Trump Administration’s efforts to cut red tape and rein in regulatory overreach by the administrative state. In 2024, the Committee released a detailed report indicating that the Biden-Harris Administration imposed a historic $1.7 trillion in new federal regulatory costs, resulting in significant economic harm to American households and businesses. The Committee passed the following legislation::

H.R. 580, the Unfunded Mandates Accountability and Transparency Act (UMATA) (Foxx)

H.R. 3279, the Renewing Efficiency in Government by Budgeting Act (REG Budgeting) Act (Fallon)

H.R. 2409, the Guidance Clarity Act (Burlison)

H.R. 2953, the All Economic Regulations are Transparent (ALERT) Act (Palmer)

H.R. 67, the Modernizing Retrospective Regulatory Review Act (Biggs)

H.R. 689, the Full Responsibility and Expedited Enforcement (FREE) Act (Maloy)

H.R. 884, To prohibit individuals who are not citizens of the United States from voting in elections in the District of Columbia and to repeal the Local Resident Voting Rights Amendment Act of 2022 (Pfluger)

H.R. 2096, the Protecting Our Nation's Capital Emergency Act (Garbarino)

H.R. 3095, To direct the United States Postal Service to designate single, unique ZIP Codes for certain communities, and for other purposes (Boebert)

H.R. 672, To establish new ZIP Codes for certain communities, and for other purposes (Diaz-Balart)

Several postal naming measures

Additionally, in memory of Ranking Member Gerald E. Connolly, the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform passed H.R. 3490, the Gerald E. Connolly Esophageal Cancer Awareness Act. This bipartisan legislation brings to light the devastating impact of esophageal cancer, encourages research into preventative treatments, and directs the Government Accountability Office to evaluate the total impact of esophageal cancer-related health care spending under the Federal Employee Health Benefits program.

Rules

On Monday, May 19, the Committee on Rules met on the following measures:

S.J. Res. 13, Providing for congressional disapproval under chapter 8 of title 5, United States Code, of the rule submitted by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency of the Department of the Treasury relating to the review of applications under the Bank Merger Act (Sen. Kennedy)

S.J. Res. 31, Providing for congressional disapproval under chapter 8 of title 5, United States Code, of the rule submitted by the Environmental Protection Agency relating to ‘‘Review of Final Rule Reclassification of Major Sources as Area Sources Under Section 112 of the Clean Air Act’’ (Sen. Curtis)

H.R. 1, the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (Arrington)

On Wednesday, May 21, the Committee on Rules met on the following measure:On Monday, May 19th, the Rules Committee met to consider two CRAs. Democrats resorted to their usual objections, accusing these measures of being unserious and ill-timed. Republicans defended the CRA process, highlighting the limited time we have to consider these items and public sentiment. The American people made it abundantly clear in 2024 they did not support President Biden’s regulatory agenda, yet Democrats are still fighting to save it. Throughout the meeting, Rules Republicans revisited the sheer scale of the 1,406 rules pushed by the Biden Administration in its final months. We also discussed the impact needless regulation has on Main Street and unpacked the estimated $450 billion in regulatory costs the Biden agenda placed on the economy.

On Wednesday, May 21st, the Rules Committee met to consider H.R. 1, the Big Beautiful Bill Act. We famously do not have time limits at the Rules Committee and Democrats took every advantage of that, dragging the meeting out nearly 22 hours. 91 of our friends from across the aisle testified on amendments. Nevertheless, we persisted and favorably reported out a rule providing for consideration of the Big Beautiful Bill Act.

Science, Space, and Technology

Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party

On Tuesday, May 20, the Subcommittee on the Environment held a hearing called "Innovations in Agrichemicals: AI’s Hidden Formula Driving Efficiency." Witnesses joined to discuss innovations in the agrichemical industry related to new technologies. This included how artificial intelligence has and will continue to transform the industry through improvements to research and development, testing, production, compliance, safety, reviews, and uses.On Monday, May 19, the Select Committee on China, joined by the House Committee on Education and Workforce, sent a letter to Harvard University demanding transparency and accountability over the university’s partnerships with foreign adversaries. An investigation revealed that Harvard had repeatedly trained members of a U.S.-sanctioned paramilitary group tied to the CCP’s genocide of Uyghur Muslims and collaborated with Iranian-government funded researchers.

Earlier in the week, Chairman John Moolenaar and Senator Marsha Blackburn sent a letter to Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, urging them to investigate Autel Energy–a Chinese electric vehicle charging company with ties to the CCP and People’s Liberation Army. The committee found that Autel has concealed its Chinese ownership and raised concerns whether the company should be added to national security watchlists given its ability to collect driving data and connect to critical infrastructure.

On Tuesday, May 20, the Select Committee held a roundtable discussion with a visiting delegation from the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance of China (IPAC). Members of the delegation included representatives from the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, and the Netherlands. The discussion covered a range of issues, including China’s authoritarian aggression, global trade and security, and support for Taiwan.

On Wednesday, May 21, Chairman Moolenaar and Senator Blackburn sent a letter to the CEOs of Hilton, Marriott, and Hyatt Hotels questioning the companies’ use of the term “Taiwan, China” on their websites and promotional materials. The committee requested a response to three key questions: 1. Was this decision influenced by the Chinese government?; 2. Will you correct it?; 3. Will you commit to calling it what it is–Taiwan?

Small Business

Transportation and Infrastructure

Veterans Affairs

On Tuesday, May 20, the Committee on Small Business hosted a Small Business Showcase , where over 25 small business owners from across the country had the opportunity to highlight the work they do to boost their communities and the American economy.On Tuesday, May 20, the Subcommittee on Economic Development, Public Buildings, and Emergency Management held a hearing called "Federal Courthouse Design and Construction: Examining the Costs to the Taxpayer." In his opening statement, Subcommittee Chairman Scott Perry said, “Going forward, Congress must take a hard look at the construction priorities of the United States Courts, especially the 2021 Design Guide, to ensure that taxpayer dollars are not being wasted. We need to ensure that proposals for new courthouses that this committee must authorize make sense, reduce costs to the taxpayer, and are not overbuilt.”This week, Chairman Sam Graves testified in front of the House Committee on Rules in support of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act. In his testimony, Chairman Graves said, “we all want to invest in our Coast Guard, rebuild our air traffic control system, and finally address the broken Highway Trust Fund. I believe that our recommendations deliver on these objectives."

On Monday, May 19, the Subcommittee on Technology Modernization held an oversight hearing titled “Improving Software Licensing Management." Chairman Tom Barrett (MI-07) held an oversight hearing to examine how VA has potentially wasted millions in taxpayer dollars over the years on unused or duplicative software licenses due to mismanagement and inadequate procurement practices. A GAO witness highlighted the agency’s failure to track usage or negotiate smarter contracts. Rep. Morgan Luttrell (TX-08) called it a continued missed opportunity to protect taxpayer funds. Chairman Barrett expressed frustration with the VA’s fragmented procurement process and called for a more centralized, efficient approach to cut costs, boost transparency, and deliver better value which echoes House Republicans’ goals.

Ways and Means

On Wednesday, May 21, the Subcommittee on Economic Opportunity held an oversight hearing titled: “Pushing VA Forward: Review of VA’s Adaptive Programs for Disabled Veterans." During the hearing, the Subcommittee examined VA’s Special Adaptive Housing, Adaptive Automobile, and Adaptive Sports Programs to review how effectively these programs serve veterans across the country. Committee members were concerned with VA’s late payments to companies who adapt vehicles for veterans to safely operate their vehicle. The second panel included witnesses from veteran advocates, VSOs, an adaptive automobile manufacturer, and an organization who specializes in adapting houses for disabled veterans. GOP members questioned the second panel about the lack of VA’s outreach to veterans who would be entitled to VA’s Adaptive Programs and ways Congress can ensure VA is conducting outreach to veterans and make sure adaptive automobile manufacturers are being paid on time.

American families, farmers, workers, and small businesses will soon see a massive surge in economic growth, wage gains, and higher incomes thanks to President Trump’s One, Big, Beautiful Bill which passed the U.S. House of Representatives and now heads to the Senate for consideration. The One, Big, Beautiful Bill makes permanent the successful 2017 Trump tax cuts and includes critical pro-growth policies that will cut taxes by an additional $1,300 for a family of four and deliver higher wages and incomes for millions of Americans. A recent report from the Council of Economic Advisers shows the legislation will produce up to $13,300 more in take-home pay for a typical family and up to $11,600 more in wages for American workers.

Read more about The One, Big, Beautiful Bill here.