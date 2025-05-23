Florida marks National Safe Boating Week with release of FWC 2024 boating accident report

As National Safe Boating Week concludes, boating safety advocates in Florida and nationwide are urging boaters to stay vigilant as the summer season begins. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) has released its 2024 Boating Accident Statistical Report, highlighting a concerning rise in both accidents and fatalities on Florida’s waterways.

With more than a million registered vessels, Florida is the “Boating Capital of the World.” However, high vessel numbers and a mild climate cause Florida to lead the nation in the number of boating fatalities each year. The vast size of Florida’s inland, coastal and offshore patrol areas, combined with a significant population of avid and diverse boaters, presents a challenge for the FWC and local and federal maritime enforcement partners.

“Accidents and fatalities increased last year and that is a somber fact,” said Col. Brian Smith, Director of the FWC Division of Law Enforcement. “Our goal is for everyone on the water to return to the dock safely, with great memories and no tragedies. I’m proud of the tireless work our officers and staff do to promote boating safety throughout the year, and we want nothing more than to see these numbers come down in the next report.”

Key Findings from the 2024 Report:

685 reportable boating accidents occurred in Florida — 26 more than in 2023.

81 fatalities were reported — 22 more than the previous year.

Collision with a fixed object was the leading accident type, accounting for 31% of incidents.

Lack of boater education remains a major concern: 65% of operators involved in fatal accidents had no formal training.

Many of the 2024 fatalities could have been prevented with the use of life jackets. Today’s modern life jackets are designed to be both effective and comfortable, with lightweight, inflatable options that make wearing them easier than ever. For more information about life jackets, visit: MyFWC.com/Boating and select “Safety-Education” then “Wear-It-Florida.”

“Accidents happen quickly and without warning. You may not have time to grab your life jacket”, said Lt. Nicholas Korade, FWC Boating and Waterways Section. “The message is simple: Life jackets save lives.”

FWC continues to encourage all boaters, regardless of age or experience, to complete a certified boating safety course. In 2024, the FWC issued over 74,000 Boating Safety Education ID cards, an increase of roughly 1,000 from the previous year.

“We want every boater to understand the responsibility they take on when they go out on the water,” said Lt. Korade. “A boating safety course is one of the best ways to prepare and protect yourself and others.”

The 2024 Boating Accident Statistical Report is compiled by the Boating and Waterways Section of the FWC’s Division of Law Enforcement. Most of the data contained in this report is gathered from boating accident investigation reports submitted by FWC officers and marine law enforcement partners.

At the end of each calendar year, boating accident data is compiled and assembled into Florida’s annual report. The FWC’s Boating and Waterways Section analyzes this information and uses it to formulate proactive plans aimed at reducing the number of boating accidents and their related injuries, fatalities and property damage. This information is also reported to the USCG’s Boating Safety Division in Washington, D.C., to be included in the national database consisting of data from all U.S. states and territories.

The FWC’s Boating Accident Statistical Report is compiled from data submitted by FWC officers and other marine law enforcement agencies across the state. The report includes only reportable accidents, which meet at least one of the following criteria:

A person dies or disappears under circumstances suggesting injury or death.

A person requires medical treatment beyond basic first aid.

Property damage totals $2,000 or more.

A vessel is completely lost.

Florida had 1,030,053 registered vessels in 2024, slightly fewer than in 2023, but the number of nonregistered, active-use vessels is estimated to be close to 1 million — a figure that continues to grow. The resulting congestion on Florida’s waterways further underscores the need for education, awareness and responsible boating practices.

For a copy of the 2024 Boating Accident Statistical Report visit MyFWC.com/Boating and select “Boater Education” then “Boating Accident Statistical Reports.”

Watch FWC Division of Law Enforcement Chief of Staff Dustin Bonds’ speech at the NSBW Alabama, Florida and Georgia Joint Press Conference in Eufaula, Alabama by searching for "FWC boating safety" on Vimeo.