FWC reminds anglers: Florida’s 2025 private recreational Gulf red snapper season opens Saturday, May 24, for Memorial Day Weekend

Florida’s 2025 Gulf private recreational red snapper season is open to those fishing from private recreational vessels or charter vessels that do not have a federal reef fish permit. Charter vessels without a federal reef fish permit will be limited to harvesting in Florida Gulf state waters only.

Charter vessels with a federal Gulf reef fish permit have a separate season (June 1–Sept. 15) that is set annually by NOAA Fisheries and may only fish for red snapper when the recreational federal for-hire season is open.

The private recreational season will include the following dates:

May 24-26 (Memorial Day weekend)

June 1-July 31

Sept. 1-14

Sept. 19-21

Sept. 26-28

Oct. 3-5

Oct. 10-12

Oct. 17-19

Oct. 24-26

Oct. 31-Nov. 2

Nov. 7-9, 11 (Veterans Day)

Nov. 14-16,

Nov. 21-23

Nov. 27-30 (Thanksgiving weekend)

Dec. 5-7

Dec. 12-14

Dec. 19-21

Dec. 25-28 (Christmas weekend)

Florida’s ability to offer this extended season is made possible with the data collected in collaboration with anglers through Florida’s State Reef Fish Survey.

Anyone fishing for red snapper from a private recreational vessel — in state or federal waters — must be registered as a State Reef Fish Angler (with annual renewal), even if exempt from fishing license requirements. Registration is available at GoOutdoorsFlorida.com.

For more on recreational snapper regulations, visit MyFWC.com/Marine.