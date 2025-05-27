LifeScienceHistory.com Releases New Cartoon Illustrating 'Milestones in Autism'
Learn about the scientific milestones behind this commonly misunderstood Autism spectrum disorder.
There is a lot of misinformation about autism on social and other media, but it lacks a scientific foundation. The most recent genetic discoveries show you how complex this disorder really is.”SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LifeScienceHistory.com, where history is made daily announces the release of its newest cartoon entitled: “Milestones in Autism” illustrating the history of the disorder from the coining of the term ‘autism by Swiss psychiatrist Eugen Bleuler, clinical identification, and the first book published on Infantile Autism, to its first appearance in the DSM III Diagnostic and Statistical Manual, and more recent identification of genetic and chromosome linkages.
— Phil Ness, Founder & CEO
The cartoons are conceived by Phil Ness, Founder and CEO of Info.Resource, publisher of LifeScienceHistory.com, and illustrated by Mark Reeve, an award-winning cartoonist, previously with The Mail On Sunday, who has done work for The Economist, GQ, and DC Comics.”
“There is an overwhelming amount of misinformation about autism promoted these days on social and other media, but it lacks a credible scientific foundation, and it’s only when you look at the most recent scientific discoveries in genetics that you realize how increasingly complex Autism Spectrum disorder really is,” said Ness. “Understanding this complexity is critical for effective diagnosis, intervention, and support,” he added.
The initial cartoons chronicle the COVID-19 Pandemic in the U.S. from the drawing of political battle lines, the COVID wave and PPE distribution, to the vaccine rollout, COVID vacations, and remembrance of the fallen.
The defense of “Science & Reason,” the topic of Ness’ very first cartoon, received the 2021 Davenport International Cartoon Contest People’s Choice Award. The topic is again in the news daily and was the subject of this year’s first cartoon which illustrates an updated cast of health care leaders, and the growing new issues we face.
Other cartoons spotlight CRISPR and DNA technology, infectious disease, lifesaving vaccines, leading scientists, milestones in science, evolution, and other topics.
Info.Resource is a Seattle based company, established in 1997, that previously owned and published a specialized nationwide network of state- and Canadian province-based life science web sites.
LifeScienceHistory.com is a rapidly growing resource of 20,000 plus pages of history making life science news, company information with Genealogy on Demand, original cartoons, original "Earth is a Rock, Let the DNA Mold Me” music video, and marketing opportunities galore!
