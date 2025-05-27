LifeScienceHistory.com Releases New Cartoon Illustrating “Milestones in Autism”

About

LifeScienceHistory.com, “Where history is made daily” is a comprehensive compendium of life science. Simply put, we dig history and we mine data. LifeScienceHistory.com is owned and published by Info.Resource, a Seattle based company, established in 1997 that previously published a specialized nationwide life science network of state- and province-based web sites. Info.Resource begins a new era engaging and educating the public through visual and text aids, as well as stories, song and original cartoons, a new feature created during the multi-year development of the site. The facts, both historical and current, are presented in a concise, easily readable format, all sourced, constantly link-checked and content brought up-to-date where possible, because history is made daily. This means that we bring you the history making events from last week, as well as from last year and beyond.

