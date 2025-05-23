Iconic Indian Lodge Reopens After Remodel

Media Contact: TPWD News Business Hours , 512-389-8030

News Image Share on Facebook Share Release URL

FORT DAVIS— The historic Indian Lodge, nestled within Davis Mountains State Park, has completed its extensive remodel and is now open for reservation. This historic and treasured West Texas retreat was built by the Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC) in the 1930s and features white adobe walls and southwestern charm.

“We sincerely thank our visitors for their patience during the temporary closure and look forward to welcoming you back to the tranquility and historic charm of Indian Lodge State Park and the Black Bear Restaurant,” said Torrey Bonham, superintendent of Davis Mountains State Park.

Renovation work completed during the closure included infrastructure upgrades such as air conditioning, electrical, and plumbing systems, as well as pool repairs, fire alarm system enhancements, new windows and doors, and a newly redesigned and landscaped courtyard.

Visitors can now book their next West Texas adventure to Indian Lodge through the Texas State Parks Online Reservation System or by calling the Reservations Center at (512) 389-8900 during normal business hours. For additional questions about booking, the Indian Lodge front office can be reached at (432) 426-3254.

With the renovations now complete, guests will have an opportunity to stay in both the modern and historically significant sections of the lodge. These preserved units showcase the craftsmanship and legacy of one of the New Deal’s most iconic public works program — the CCC. These features offer visitors a unique blend of rustic elegance and historical significance.

Additionally, the Indian Lodge pool has undergone refurbishment and has reopened in time for the summer season.

The Black Bear Restaurant has also emerged from hibernation and is offering a buffet-style breakfast and lunch from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Thursday through Monday. The restaurant will have a brief closure from 10 –11 a.m. daily for meal transitions. Weekly menus will be shared on the Indian Lodge Facebook page.

Located in Jeff Davis County, Indian Lodge is a full-service hotel located within Davis Mountains State Park northwest of Fort Davis. The first section of the lodge was built by the CCC in the 1930s to resemble a multilevel pueblo village. The original CCC work can still be seen at the lodge in the original interiors and furnishings. More rooms and amenities were added to the site in the late 1960s. The structure of the lodge includes 18-inch adobe walls, hand-carved cedar furniture, and ceilings of pine viga and latilla.

For more information about Indian Lodge, visit the park’s webpage on the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department website.