Woman who reversed chronic illness Celebrated as Shining Star in Zumba's Global Campaign

SANTA BARBARA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Santa Barbara’s Josette Tkacik, known as one of the world's most successful Zumba Instructors who has also reversed chronic illness http://josettet.com/ >, Rheumatoid Arthritis, Steps into 15th Year as Zumba Instructor, Celebrated as Shining Star in Global CampaignJosette Tkacik, Santa Barbara’s beloved “Dancing Queen,” steps into her 15th year as a Zumba instructor, having inspired thousands upon thousands of participants through her transformative classes at the Carrillo Recreation Center. Out of an estimated 200,000 Zumba classes offered weekly worldwide, Josette’s class has been spotlighted as a shining star in Zumba’s latest global ad campaign, a testament to the vibrant community she has built through dance and connection since 2011. (See ad Campaign here: https://fb.watch/zMkOKmUINK/ Josette’s high-energy classes have touched countless lives—locals, visitors, and virtual participants globally—offering more than just fitness. Her unique approach, infused with empowerment and joy, creates a one-of-a-kind experience. “Stepping into my 15th year is a celebration of the energy and love we share,” Josette says. “Being featured as a global standout by Zumba reflects the heart of our community.”Rooted in her journey of overcoming rheumatoid arthritis through movement, Josette fosters a space of inclusion, respect, and radiant energy at the Carrillo Recreation Center. “Josette’s class is a life-changing experience,” says longtime student Maria Gonzalez. “Her passion and story inspire us to move and thrive.”To celebrate this milestone, Josette invites new and returning dancers to join her classes, offered both in-person and virtually. Visit www.josettet.com for class schedules. Media outlets are invited to experience the class that Zumba hails as a global phenomenon. All ages and levels invited.About Josette Tkacik Josette Tkacik is a Zumba instructor and wellness visionary based in Santa Barbara, dedicated to empowering individuals through movement and community. Her classes inspire a global audience to live joyfully.Contact: Josette Tkacik Email: Love2zumba@hotmail.com Website: www.josettet.com Phone: (805) 220-8264

