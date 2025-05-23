DEQ accepting public comments on Draft Intended Use Plans and Priority Rating Systems for State Revolving Fund Helene-related supplemental appropriations

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Water Infrastructure is accepting comments until June 20, 2025 on draft Intended Use Plans (IUPs) and Priority Rating Systems for the State Revolving Fund Supplemental Appropriations for Hurricane Helene (SRF Helene). The State has a federal allotment of $253,681,000 for the Clean Water State Revolving Fund and $409,422,000 for the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund from the supplemental appropriations made in the American Relief Act, 2025.

The Intended Use Plans address the administration of the supplemental federal funds for drinking water and wastewater infrastructure funding for Hurricane Helene-impacted communities through the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund (DWSRF) and the Clean Water State Revolving Fund (CWSRF). The Intended Use Plans include proposed Priority Rating Systems that will be used by the State Water Infrastructure Authority to prioritize projects for funding assistance from the SRF Helene funds.

Two new draft IUPs are available for public comment through June 20, 2025:

1. Draft IUP for the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund's Supplemental Appropriation for Hurricane Helene

2. Draft IUP for the Clean Water State Revolving Fund's Supplemental Appropriation for Hurricane Helene

Interested parties are invited to provide comments on the draft Intended Use Plans by 5 p.m. on June 20, 2025. Comments can be submitted: by email to dwi.publiccomments@deq.nc.gov, with the subject line: Comments on Draft IUPs for SRF Helene, or by mail to: Cathy Akroyd, Division of Water Infrastructure, 1633 Mail Service Center, Raleigh, NC 27699-1633.

Learn more about the Division of Water Infrastructure here.