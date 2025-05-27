TeamCentral Raises $3.875M Seed Round to Accelerate Enterprise AI-Readiness and Integration Automation

TeamCentral

New funding fuels launch of AI Agent Corbi, deeper ERP integration, and rapid enterprise adoption of secure, no-code automation across 60+ platforms.

With this new funding, we're expanding our presence in enterprise automation and laying a robust foundation for organizations to become truly AI-ready” — Marc Johnson, Founder and CEO of TeamCentral

CINCINATTI, OH, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TeamCentral , a pioneer of intelligent, no-code data integration and workflow automation, announced today the successful closing of its $3.875 million Seed funding round. This investment marks a pivotal step forward as TeamCentral scales its innovative Central iPaaS platform, which is transforming enterprise data management and operational efficiency through seamless integration and AI-readiness.As digital transformation accelerates, enterprises face a growing challenge: data chaos resulting from isolated, unstructured systems and applications. TeamCentral’s Central iPaaS platform uniquely addresses this challenge by empowering businesses to easily design, deploy, and manage sophisticated integrations and automation workflows without writing a single line of code."With this new funding, we're expanding our presence in enterprise automation and laying a robust foundation for organizations to become truly AI-ready," said Marc Johnson, Founder and CEO of TeamCentral. "Our goal is not just to simplify integration but to transform data into actionable intelligence, helping businesses optimize efficiency, accelerate decision-making, and scale sustainably."The company has recently made notable appearances at major industry events such as NAFAM and ProMat, and is scheduled for appearances at SAP Ariba Spend Connect, NetSuite SuiteWorld, Dynamics Community Summit, and the Rent Manager User Conference, underscoring its growing influence in the integration and AI-readiness sectors. Additionally, TeamCentral recently achieved SOC 2 certification, further validating its commitment to data security and operational excellence.TeamCentral is currently enhancing its Central platform through pre-configured, templatized integrations designed to significantly streamline deployment. By offering out-of-the-box solutions for common enterprise systems, TeamCentral reduces configuration complexities, helping customers rapidly achieve operational value.Looking ahead, TeamCentral is poised to release a groundbreaking semantic AI layer to enhance structured enterprise data modeling, paving the way for Agentic AI capabilities with enterprise data; the next adventurous journey in AI traveled only by those that have solutions to applying AI to structured data. The result will be enabling the business to interact naturally with their data, automate complex tasks, and receive proactive insights directly within their operational systems. Their Agent, called Corbi , will be plugging into over 60 different popular ERP, CRM, HRIS and eCommerce platforms.The funding round was backed by notable regional investors, including CincyTech and Queen City Angels, whose early-stage support and mentorship have been instrumental to TeamCentral’s growth. Despite a challenging investment landscape, TeamCentral secured funding by highlighting the region’s cost efficiency and deep talent pool, demonstrating the Midwest’s burgeoning potential as a hub of innovation.“We envision a future where enterprise data is not merely managed but intelligently leveraged through AI,” added Andy Park, Chief Growth Officer at TeamCentral. "We’re committed to driving this vision forward, empowering businesses with trusted data, streamlined integration, and intelligent automation."About TeamCentralFounded in 2022 and based in Ohio, TeamCentral is revolutionizing enterprise data integration and automation with its innovative no-code iPaaS platform, Central. Born out of Centric Consulting, TeamCentral enables organizations across manufacturing, construction, foodservice, moving and relocation, transportation logistics, and property management industries to achieve real-time synchronization, workflow automation, and AI readiness. Central simplifies complex integrations, ensuring data quality, accessibility, and security, thereby transforming operational efficiency and business outcomes.

