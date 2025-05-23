QuickMechs Expands – Smarter, Faster Auto Service App

Fix Now, Pay Later: Get urgent car repairs today and pay later One App. Everything Auto—repairs, car deals, loans, and trusted mechanics in one place.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- QuickMechs, the growing auto-tech platform, is making waves in the car repair industry by solving one of the biggest pain points for car owners: affordability and access to trusted mechanics. With its standout Fix Now, Pay Later feature, QuickMechs allows users to get urgent vehicle repairs done instantly, while paying later, interest-free. Mechanics, meanwhile, get paid in full.

Designed for today’s busy drivers, QuickMechs connects users to certified mechanics who can come directly to their location, whether it’s home, work, or anywhere in between. From tire changes and AC repairs to diagnostics and brake checks, QuickMechs is changing how cars are fixed

Since going live, QuickMechs has onboarded dozens of trusted mechanics and helped hundreds of drivers book services such as diagnostics, tire repair, electrical work, and more, all from their phones.

Features on the QuickMechs app:

- Faster service requests with a smoother, upgraded app experience

- Real-time updates on mechanic arrival times and service progress

- Transparent pricing with no hidden fees

- Expanded network of certified, vetted mechanics

- Full security system installations are now available

- New services include electrical repairs, tire changes, A/C repairs, and bodywork

- A new job board to connect users with automotive job opportunities

- Currently developing in-app towing support for stranded drivers

- Building an in-app social platform to connect the QuickMechs community

- Car Deals: Buy or sell vehicles directly through the app with secure transactions

- Get Car Loans: Access flexible financing options right from your mobile device

- Fix Now, Pay Later: Enjoy the convenience of deferred payments on major repairs

“We improved the QuickMechs app based on the feedback we got from our customers to better serve the day-to-day problems of Auto repairs,” said Ayobami Akanbi, founder of QuickMechs. “We built a solution that helps everyday drivers fix urgent issues without the financial strain, while also giving local mechanics a chance to grow their business with guaranteed payments.”

This phase marks QuickMechs’ continued growth. The company will continue to enhance its offerings based on real-time feedback while building lasting connections within the community.

With a rapidly expanding user base and increasing demand for stress-free auto repair, QuickMechs is positioning itself as the go-to solution for car owners who value convenience, trust, and transparency.

About QuickMechs

QuickMechs is an all-in-one automotive services platform that empowers users to book certified mechanics, buy or sell vehicles and parts, post or find auto jobs, secure car loans, and more, all from one app. Built for drivers and service providers alike, QuickMechs aims to simplify the entire auto care experience.

QuickMechs is now available on iOS, Android, and via the web at

Quickmechs .

Press Contact:

Mae Mechs

Marketing Lead

info@quickmechs.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.