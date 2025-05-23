Seasonal Shellfish Closures Take Effect May 24

Published on Friday, May 23, 2025

PROVIDENCE, RI – The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) announces that seasonal shellfish harvesting area closures take effect at sunrise on Saturday, May 24, and will remain in place until Tuesday, October 14. These annual closures, implemented in accordance with federal regulations, are necessary due to potential water quality impacts from marinas and mooring fields. The seasonal closure areas are within:

Bristol Harbor

Dutch Harbor Area, Jamestown

Fishing Cove, Wickford Harbor

Great Salt Pond and Trims Pond, Block Island

Potter Cove, Prudence Island

Sakonnet Harbor, Little Compton

Small seasonal marina closures in the southern coastal ponds, Fort Wetherill, and the Kickemuit River in Warren will also go into effect on May 24.

The water quality at RI’s shellfish harvest areas is evaluated every May. In 2024, despite receiving over a foot more rain than usual, the water quality maintained its high standard to support safe shellfish harvesting. As a result, there are no changes in shellfish water quality classification this year. In recent years, water quality improvements have led to more harvesting opportunities, with some areas upgraded from prohibited to conditionally approved.

“Rhode Islanders have long valued our vital water resources, and we continue to invest in their protection and restoration,” said DEM Director Terry Gray. “Investments in stormwater and wastewater treatment facility infrastructure have helped improve and protect water quality in Narragansett Bay from climate change impacts like increasing rainfall so that shellfishing is resilient.”

DEM, the Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH), and the RI Coastal Resources Management Council (CRMC), and shellfishing partners work together to maintain RI’s reputation for high-quality shellfish through careful monitoring and stewardship.

For more information on these seasonal closures and shellfish harvest classification, review the annual notice available at www.dem.ri.gov/shellfish. An interactive shellfishing map is also available.

For information on emergency and conditional area water quality related shellfish closures, call DEM’s 24-hour shellfishing hotline at 401-222-2900 or sign up for OWR’s listserv here: RishellfishOWR-subscribe@listserve.ri.gov.

For more information on DEM programs and initiatives, visit www.dem.ri.gov. Follow DEM on Facebook, Twitter/X (@RhodeIslandDEM), or Instagram (@rhodeisland.dem) for timely updates. Sign up here to receive the latest press releases, news, and events from DEM's Public Affairs Office to your inbox.