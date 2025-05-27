133 Trained at Chlorine Rail Safety & Hazmat Emergency Response Training in Paducah, KY

Chlorine Institute Logo A group picture of the students gathering in front of the Paducah, KY Fire Department Truck and the CSX Training Car Thank you to the partners and students for making this training successful!

133 Trained in chlorine hazmat rail safety at CI & TRANSCAER event in Paducah, KY, boosting emergency response across 30 organizations.

PADUCAH, KY, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Chlorine Institute (CI) in partnership with TRANSCAER(Transportation Community Awareness and Emergency Response), hosted its first sponsored training event of the year from May 6-8, 2025, in Paducah, Kentucky. This hands-on, multi-day training was made possible through the support of four major railroads: Paducah & Louisville Railway (P&L), CN, CSX, and BNSF.TRANSCAER is a national outreach initiative that educates and trains emergency responders to prepare for and respond to hazardous materials transportation incidents. CI, a key partner of TRANSCAER, is a mission-driven organization dedicated to promoting the safe production, handling, and transportation of chlorine and other chemicals essential to public health and safety.Paducah-based P&L, a Class II railroad, interchanges with Class I railroads CN, CSX, and BNSF. All four companies actively support efforts to enhance emergency preparedness along their rail lines, particularly for materials like chlorine that require specialized response protocols.“The objective of this training was to give as many first responders along our rail lines access to top-tier hazmat emergency response training,” said Adam Braboy, Safety Manager at P&L. “The Chlorine Institute, along with CSX, CN, and BNSF, did an amazing job in teaching about the dangers to avoid when responding to a leaking hazmat rail car as well as the appropriate steps to take for the safest and most effective response. The training emphasized identifying tank car types, understanding pressure relief systems, and knowing how to respond to protect both responders and the public. TRANSCAER brings people together—it builds relationships, strengthens local preparedness, and ensures first responders know who to contact and how to communicate effectively during rail incidents. We all share the same goal: keeping our communities safe. This was an outstanding event, and we’re grateful to CI and all involved.”Over the course of three days, 133 participants from 30 different organizations received hands-on training. Of these attendees, 9 fire departments, 4 CI member companies, and even the Department of Homeland Security were represented.This training not only improves technical skills and knowledge but also strengthens collaboration between railroad dangerous goods officers and local emergency response teams. By fostering face-to-face interaction and enabling real-time networking, CI’s Chlorine Rail Safety & Hazmat Emergency Response Training ensures faster, safer, and more effective incident response.Upcoming TRANSCAER Training Events:• Charlotte, NC – August 25–27, 2025• Detroit, MI – August 12-14, 2025• Kansas City, MO – TBD• Louisville, KY – TBD• Pittsburg, CA – September 30–October 1, 2025Stay tuned for more updates on the 2025 TRANSCAER Tour. For more information or to register for an upcoming event, visit www.transcaer.com or www.chlorineinstitute.org

