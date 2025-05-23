Genesee BioMedical, Inc. Names Matt Dambeck Chief Executive Officer; Honors Woody Mathison’s 31-Year Legacy

Matt Dambeck was appointed Chief Executive Officer of Genesee BioMedical, Inc. in 2025, leading the company’s next phase of growth in cardiovascular surgical innovation.

Genesee BioMedical, Inc. appoints Matt Dambeck as CEO, marking a leadership transition and renewed focus on cardiovascular surgical innovation.

Matt’s leadership has already had a tremendous impact on our business...We are confident that he is the right leader to guide Genesee into its next phase of growth and success.” — Jeff Brownlow, Chairman of the Board and Managing Partner at Fifth Partners

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Genesee BioMedical, Inc., a Colorado-based surgical innovation company specializing in instruments and devices for cardiac surgery, today announced the appointment of Matt Dambeck as Chief Executive Officer. This transition marks a new era of growth and modernization for the company, following the retirement of former President and CEO Woody Mathison, a pioneer in the industry who respectfully led Genesee for 31 years.Genesee designs and manufactures precision-engineered surgical tools that empower cardiothoracic surgeons around the world. With a focus on annuloplasty rings, retractor systems, minimally invasive instruments, and coronary marker technologies, the company is recognized for its surgeon-inspired product development and unwavering commitment to quality.Dambeck joined Genesee in January 2025 as Chief Revenue Officer, where he developed a comprehensive commercial and operational strategy to optimize growth across sales and marketing, business development, and manufacturing. The company’s Board of Directors, in partnership with private equity sponsor Fifth Partners , voted to elevate him to the role of CEO.“Matt’s leadership has already had a tremendous impact on our business. He brings a unique combination of operational rigor, commercial acumen, and an innate ability to unify a high-performing team around a clear vision. We are confident that he is the right leader to guide Genesee into its next phase of growth and success,” said Jeff Brownlow, Chairman of the Board and Managing Partner at Fifth Partners.Dambeck brings more than 20 years of experience in the healthcare industry, with a proven track record in commercial leadership. He has held executive roles at globally recognized companies, including Convatec and Cardinal Health. In addition, he has held key leadership roles at Stryker, Innovative Health, and smaller PE-backed medical device companies. His appointment marks a pivotal step in Genesee’s strategic evolution, as the business accelerates efforts to scale operations, expand its cardiovascular portfolio, and strengthen partnerships within the surgical community.As Dambeck steps into the CEO role, the company recognizes and honors Woody Mathison for his three decades of leadership. Mathison joined Genesee in 1994 and grew it into a respected innovator in the cardiac surgery space, collaborating with surgeons to design products that improve patient outcomes.“Woody’s vision established the foundation upon which Genesee was built, and I’m deeply honored to continue the work he began,” said Dambeck. “Our next chapter will honor that legacy by advancing innovative, surgeon-driven solutions that make a difference in patient care.”About Genesee BioMedical, Inc.:Genesee BioMedical, Inc., a Fifth Partners portfolio company, engineers precision surgical solutions for cardiac and thoracic surgeons worldwide. Founded in 1994 by John Wright, PhD, and headquartered in Colorado, the company’s portfolio includes annuloplasty rings, retractor systems, coronary markers, minimally invasive devices, and other surgical tools designed in collaboration with surgeons.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.