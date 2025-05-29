SharePoint Dashboards Expands to 235 SharePoint Templates

Progress Indicator Templates at SharePointDashboards.com Gant Chart Template at SharePointDashboards.com Stacked Bar Chart Template at SharePointDashboards.com

SharePoint users benefit from increased flexibility and options. Create visually appealing SharePoint lists and pages with no software install needed.

I made this software as easy as possible to use. Just copy and paste templates to your SharePoint lists. Applying SharePoint Dashboards templates is easy and fun.” — Will Cooper

WINSTON SALEM, NC, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SharePoint Dashboards has released a full library of 235 SharePoint templates that are ready for immediate use. These templates allow creation of compelling SharePoint landing pages and dashboards. Use of this tool is easy. No software installation is required. Deploying templates requires only simple copy and paste. Best of all, getting access is extremely cost effective compared to other solutions.Preview all 235 templates on the SharePoint Dashboards Gallery Page.Getting started is simple. New users gain access to 21 free templates by signing up for a "Lite" account. This is a great way to get started and learn how to use the tool. Adding a subscription unlocks full access to all templates. Unlike other SharePoint 3rd party tools, SharePoint Dashboards is extremely inexpensive and requires no software installation. Users simply log in to the SharePoint Dashboards tool, access the desired template, adjust the configuration then copy and paste the template to their own SharePoint site. No programming is required.SharePoint Dashboards templates are built using Microsoft SharePoint list formatting and Microsoft SharePoint column formatting. These templates are often referred to as SharePoint JSON formatting templates. In fact, SharePoint Dashboards has the largest collection of advanced SharePoint JSON formatting templates in the world! SharePoint Dashboards writes the template code for you automatically based on the configuration settings that you choose. This saves hours of headaches and hassles compared to programming your own templates using the Microsoft API.There are many popular templates spanning multiple categories including:» Buttons» Calendars» Card Templates» Charting» Date / Time indicators» Image Formatting» Field Inputs» Document Libraries» Mapping» Site Navigation» Progress Indicators» Reporting & Printing» Row Formatting» Status Indicators» Task TrackingYou can read more detailed information about templates on the SharePoint Dashboards Articles page.This tool is an incredible value at $29/month for an annual subscription. This is a fraction of the cost of other SharePoint software. You can make your SharePoint site look great without having to install software and without having to spend a lot of money.Another great part about the tool is the extensive training help provided in the site. Every dashboard template includes an instructional video linked directly from the template. All training videos are uploaded directly to the SharePoint Smart YouTube Channel. Be sure to check this out for video demonstrations of each template.SharePointDashboards.com truly is the best place to get SharePoint templates for your SharePoint site.Getting started is easy. Begin with a free account by signing up here.

