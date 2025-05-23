NUJ celebrates recognition at the New Statesman and Progressive Media Investments

The NUJ has secured recognition at the distinguished political magazine the New Statesman and the global publisher Progressive Media Investments (PMI).

The NUJ has secured recognition at the distinguished political magazine the New Statesman and the global publisher Progressive Media Investments (PMI).

The union looks forward to building a constructive working relationship with the New Statesman and PMI, who publish a range of specialist titles such as Elite Traveler, Press Gazette, Spear’s Magazine, Tech Monitor, and The World of Fine Wine.

NUJ New Statesman and Progressive Media Investments joint chapel said:

“We are pleased to announce that the NUJ has signed a union recognition agreement on our behalf with the senior management of each company. We are very pleased with this outcome and look forward to a collaborative and productive relationship. The agreement covers all editorial employees and enables the union to collectively bargain on a range of issues.”

Samir Jeraj, chair of the NUJ New Statesman and Progressive Media Investments joint chapel, said:

"For the first time in its 112-year history, the New Statesman will have a recognised trade union. This is an historic step and one that we hope will see the publication thrive for another 100 years."

Ellys Woodhouse, NUJ New Statesman and Progressive Media Investments joint chapel, said:

“After years of negotiation, we are proud to have finally secured voluntary recognition. This marks an important step forward for our members, and reflects the value of collective voice in the workplace. We look forward to building a positive, collaborative relationship with management in the years ahead.”

Return to listing