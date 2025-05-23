AI in Nutraceuticals Market to Reach $2.48B by 2032, Driven by Personalization | DataM Intelligence

AI in Nutraceuticals Market

The AI in nutraceuticals industry is booming due to rising global demand for customized, preventive health solutions and AI-led innovation.

By 2032, AI in the nutraceuticals market is set to hit $2.48 billion, growing at 8.19% CAGR. In 2024, the U.S. alone contributed over 20.4% to global market value.” — DataM Intelligence

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AI in nutraceuticals Market size reached US$ 1.32 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach US$ 2.48 billion by 2032, growing with a CAGR of 8.19% during the forecast period 2025-2032.The AI in nutraceuticals market refers to the sector focused on the application of artificial intelligence technologies to improve the development, production, and marketing of nutraceutical products. AI enables data-driven insights for ingredient formulation, personalized nutrition, quality control, and supply chain optimization, enhancing product efficacy, consumer targeting, and operational efficiency within the nutraceutical industry.Download Exclusive Sample Report: https://datamintelligence.com/download-sample/ai-in-nutraceuticals-market Recent Developments:In 2024, the United States accounted for more than 20.4% of the global market value, driven primarily by increasing consumer demand for fermented foods such as yogurt, favored by health-conscious individuals. Additionally, the region's growing elderly population and the widespread incidence of chronic diseases have heightened interest in preventive healthcare products, reinforcing North America's role as a leading force in the market.Regional OutlookAsia-PacificAsia-Pacific is leading the nutraceuticals market, driven by a growing health-conscious population and increasing disposable incomes. Nations such as China and India are experiencing a significant increase in the demand for dietary supplements and functional foods. The region's market is projected to grow at a significant pace, supported by both domestic consumption and exports.North AmericaNorth America, particularly the United States, is experiencing rapid growth in the nutraceuticals sector. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.82% between 2025 and 2033 . Factors contributing to this growth include a strong focus on health and wellness, technological advancements in product development, and a well-established regulatory framework.EuropeEurope: The nutraceuticals market in Europe is marked by strong consumer preference for natural and organic products. Countries like Germany, France, and the UK are at the forefront, with consumers showing a preference for supplements that support immunity, digestive health, and overall well-being. The market is expected to continue its steady growth trajectory, driven by increasing health awareness and an aging population.JapanJapan's aging population and emphasis on longevity and preventive healthcare are key factors driving this growth. Additionally, Japan's advanced technological infrastructure supports innovation in nutraceutical product development.Key Market Players:Nestlé Health ScienceDanone S.ABASF SEHerbalife Nutrition LtdIngredion IncorporatedArcher Daniels Midland Company (ADM)Yakult Honsha Co., LtdOtsuka Holdings Co., LtdKoninklijke DSM N.V.NOW Health Group Inc.Market Segmentation:By Product Type: Dietary Supplements, Functional Foods, Functional Beverages, Herbal & Botanical Extracts, Others.By Application, Product Formulation, Personalized Nutrition, Quality Control & Safety Assurance, Supply Chain Optimization, Others.By Technology, AI and Machine Learning, Computer Vision, Predictive Analytics, Natural Language Processing (NLP), Deep Learning, Others.By Deployment Mode, Cloud-Based AI Solutions, On-Premise AI Solutions.Latest News of USAIn the United States, the adoption of artificial intelligence within the nutraceuticals sector is accelerating rapidly. Leading companies are leveraging AI-powered tools and algorithms to sift through vast amounts of consumer health data, enabling them to identify emerging health trends and consumer preferences with greater accuracy. This allows for the development of highly personalized nutrition products tailored to individual needs, lifestyles, and genetic profiles, which is transforming the way supplements and functional foods are designed and marketed. Moreover, AI-driven predictive analytics help anticipate future market demands and optimize product formulations for maximum efficacy and safety.This momentum is further bolstered by a supportive regulatory landscape that encourages innovation while ensuring product quality and consumer safety. The strong culture of technological advancement and health consciousness in the U.S. also fosters collaborations between tech companies, healthcare providers, and nutraceutical manufacturers, creating a dynamic ecosystem for AI-powered wellness solutions.Latest News of JapanJapan is at the forefront of integrating AI technologies within its nutraceuticals market, driven largely by the country’s unique demographic challenges and a strong cultural focus on health and longevity. With one of the world’s fastest-aging populations, Japanese companies are harnessing AI to analyze extensive health data from genetic information to lifestyle habits to design supplements that specifically address age-related conditions such as cognitive decline, bone health, and cardiovascular diseases.This personalized approach enables the creation of nutraceutical products that not only enhance quality of life but also promote healthy aging and disease prevention. Beyond private enterprise, the Japanese government plays a pivotal role by actively supporting innovation through funding programs, research collaborations, and regulatory frameworks that encourage the safe and ethical application of AI in healthcare and nutrition.ConclusionThe convergence of AI and nutraceuticals is paving the way for a new era in personalized health solutions. As consumers become more proactive about their health, the demand for tailored products is expected to rise, driving growth in the nutraceuticals market. Companies that invest in AI technologies to innovate and meet consumer needs will be well-positioned to lead in this evolving industry.Stay informed with the latest industry insights-start your subscription now: https://www.datamintelligence.com/reports-subscription Related Reports:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.