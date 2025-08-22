Solar-Powered UAVs Market Growth Global Size Reaches US$ 2.9 Million by 2030 at 14.3% CAGR

Solar-Powered UAVs Market

Solar-Powered UAVs Market to reach US$ 2.9M by 2030, growing at 14.3% CAGR with rising demand for sustainable aerial systems.

The U.S. solar-powered UAVs market is gaining traction, driven by defense needs and sustainable aviation, set to expand steadily by 2030” — DataM Intelligence 4Market Research LLP

AUSTIN, GA, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Market Size and GrowthThe solar-powered UAV market stood close to USD 1.01 million in 2022 and is set to hit nearly USD 2.9 million by 2030, advancing steadily with a CAGR of 14.3% from 2024 to 2031.To Download Sample Report: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/solar-powered-uavs-market Market Drivers & OpportunitiesSustainability Push: The move toward low-emission and renewable technologies is driving investments in solar UAVs.Extended Flight Endurance: Their capacity to operate for days without recharging makes them ideal for surveillance, mapping, and telecom.Technological Innovation: Advancements in solar cell efficiency, lightweight composites, and energy storage are unlocking new commercial and defense applications.Geographical ShareNorth America holds the largest market share, supported by defense investments and commercial drone adoption.Asia-Pacific, particularly Japan, is emerging as a fast-growing hub, driven by advanced R&D and government initiatives.Europe is seeing momentum due to green aviation policies and strong aerospace infrastructure.Key PlayersAeroVironment, Inc.SunbirdsSunlight Photonics Inc.Bye AerospaceSilent Falcon UAS TechnologiesAlta DevicesQuaternium TechnologiesAtlantik SolarSunPower CorporationSolar Ship IncMarket Segments:By Type: (Fixed-Wing Solar (UAVs), Rotorcraft UAV, Umbrella UAV)By Range: (Up to 300 KM, Above 300 KM)By Component: (Propulsion System, Airframe, Guidance Navigation, Control System, Payload)By Mode of Operation: (Semi-Autonomous, Autonomous)By Application: (Commercial, Defense & Military)By Region: (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa)Buy Now 360° Market Intelligence: https://www.datamintelligence.com/buy-now-page?report=solar-powered-uavs-market Recent DevelopmentsUnited States2024: A leading U.S. A next-gen solar aircraft was flight-tested by a defense company, built to stay airborne longer and enhance surveillance ops.2025: Expansion of solar UAV production for agriculture and environmental monitoring, supported by new government contracts.Japan2024: Japanese aerospace companies advanced development of solar UAVs aimed at disaster management and communication services.2025: Japan invested in pilot projects for solar-powered drones to enhance border security and support green aviation goals.ConclusionThe solar-powered UAVs market is on a transformative growth path. With demand rising for clean energy solutions and long-duration aerial operations, the sector presents enormous opportunities across defense, commercial, and industrial applications. Companies that embrace sustainability, innovation, and global expansion will be at the forefront of this exciting market.Most Trending Related Reports:Request 2 Days Free Trials with DataM Subscription Services: https://www.datamintelligence.com/reports-subscription Power your decisions with real-time competitor tracking, strategic forecasts, and global investment insights all in one place.✅ Competitive Landscape✅ Sustainability Impact Analysis✅ KOL / Stakeholder Insights✅ Unmet Needs & Positioning, Pricing & Market Access Snapshots✅ Market Volatility & Emerging Risks Analysis✅ Quarterly Industry Report Updated✅ Live Market & Pricing Trends✅ Import-Export Data MonitoringHave a look at our Subscription Dashboard: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x5oEiqEqTWg

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.