Solar-Powered UAVs Market Growth Global Size Reaches US$ 2.9 Million by 2030 at 14.3% CAGR
Solar-Powered UAVs Market to reach US$ 2.9M by 2030, growing at 14.3% CAGR with rising demand for sustainable aerial systems.
The solar-powered UAV market stood close to USD 1.01 million in 2022 and is set to hit nearly USD 2.9 million by 2030, advancing steadily with a CAGR of 14.3% from 2024 to 2031.
To Download Sample Report: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/solar-powered-uavs-market
Market Drivers & Opportunities
Sustainability Push: The move toward low-emission and renewable technologies is driving investments in solar UAVs.
Extended Flight Endurance: Their capacity to operate for days without recharging makes them ideal for surveillance, mapping, and telecom.
Technological Innovation: Advancements in solar cell efficiency, lightweight composites, and energy storage are unlocking new commercial and defense applications.
Geographical Share
North America holds the largest market share, supported by defense investments and commercial drone adoption.
Asia-Pacific, particularly Japan, is emerging as a fast-growing hub, driven by advanced R&D and government initiatives.
Europe is seeing momentum due to green aviation policies and strong aerospace infrastructure.
Key Players
AeroVironment, Inc.
Sunbirds
Sunlight Photonics Inc.
Bye Aerospace
Silent Falcon UAS Technologies
Alta Devices
Quaternium Technologies
Atlantik Solar
SunPower Corporation
Solar Ship Inc
Market Segments:
By Type: (Fixed-Wing Solar (UAVs), Rotorcraft UAV, Umbrella UAV)
By Range: (Up to 300 KM, Above 300 KM)
By Component: (Propulsion System, Airframe, Guidance Navigation, Control System, Payload)
By Mode of Operation: (Semi-Autonomous, Autonomous)
By Application: (Commercial, Defense & Military)
By Region: (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa)
Buy Now 360° Market Intelligence: https://www.datamintelligence.com/buy-now-page?report=solar-powered-uavs-market
Recent Developments
United States
2024: A leading U.S. A next-gen solar aircraft was flight-tested by a defense company, built to stay airborne longer and enhance surveillance ops.
2025: Expansion of solar UAV production for agriculture and environmental monitoring, supported by new government contracts.
Japan
2024: Japanese aerospace companies advanced development of solar UAVs aimed at disaster management and communication services.
2025: Japan invested in pilot projects for solar-powered drones to enhance border security and support green aviation goals.
Conclusion
The solar-powered UAVs market is on a transformative growth path. With demand rising for clean energy solutions and long-duration aerial operations, the sector presents enormous opportunities across defense, commercial, and industrial applications. Companies that embrace sustainability, innovation, and global expansion will be at the forefront of this exciting market.
Most Trending Related Reports:
Satellite Launch Service Market
Aircraft Health Monitoring Market
Request 2 Days Free Trials with DataM Subscription Services: https://www.datamintelligence.com/reports-subscription
Power your decisions with real-time competitor tracking, strategic forecasts, and global investment insights all in one place.
✅ Competitive Landscape
✅ Sustainability Impact Analysis
✅ KOL / Stakeholder Insights
✅ Unmet Needs & Positioning, Pricing & Market Access Snapshots
✅ Market Volatility & Emerging Risks Analysis
✅ Quarterly Industry Report Updated
✅ Live Market & Pricing Trends
✅ Import-Export Data Monitoring
Have a look at our Subscription Dashboard: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x5oEiqEqTWg
Sai Kiran
DataM Intelligence 4Market Research LLP
+1 877-441-4866
sai.k@datamintelligence.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
X
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.