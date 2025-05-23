President Cyril Ramaphosa concludes United States of America Working Visit

President Cyril Ramaphosa has concluded a successful working visit to the United States of America at the invitation of President Donald Trump.

The visit was aimed at resetting and revitalising bilateral relations between South Africa and the United States of America.

The visit focused on addressing issues that have been a source of diplomatic tensions over the recent months and reframing bilateral economic and trade relations.

Both leaders agreed to strengthen bilateral trade ties, increase investments for mutual benefit and forge collaboration in technological exchanges.

President Ramaphosa welcomed the expected commencement of trade talks between South Africa and the United States through their respective trade negotiations teams.

President Ramaphosa looks forward to an outcome that will deliver enhanced trade and ensure shared prosperity for both nations.

President Ramaphosa's delegation comprised of Mr Lamola, Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Ms Ntshavheni, Minister in The Presidency, Mr Tau, Minister of Trade Industry and Competition, Mr Steenhuisen, Minister of Agriculture.

The President was also supported by eminent South Africans, including business and labour, Mr Johan Rupert, Founder of Richemont and Chairman of Remgro, Mr Adrian Gore, Vice President of Busa and Discovery CEO, Ms Zingiswa Losi, President of Cosatu, Mr Ernie Els, South African Professional Golfer and Mr Retief Goosen, South African Professional Golfer.

