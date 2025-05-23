Western Cape celebrates Africa Day 2025



Sunday 25 May 2025, marks Africa Day, an annual occasion where we commemorate the founding of the Organization of African Unity – now the African Union - in 1963.

“I am proud to call myself an African. As many know in my office, I have a map of the world with our province at the top of the world, because I believe that we are the gateway to the rest of South Africa and the African continent,” said Premier Alan Winde.

“Increasing trade and investment, as well as growing tourism between the Western Cape and the rest of Africa, are critical priorities for my government. Africa is the third-largest market for the province’s primary agricultural exports,” continued Premier Winde.

To further boost trade, initiatives such as Cape Town Air Access have been vital in connecting the Western Cape with more markets. A total of six African carriers have been added to Cape Town and the Western Cape's international network, connecting the province to 11 countries and 15 destinations across Africa.

As a province and country, our growing presence on the global stage will be significantly enhanced this year as we host the G20 and B20 – the official business component of G20.

“But our links to the African continent are not just economic,” said Premier Winde. “We’re especially proud that parts of our province have recently been recognised as UNESCO World Heritage Sites as part of “the Emergence of Modern Human Behaviour” including three South African Middle Stone Age sites, namely Sibhudu Cave in oThongathi, near KwaDukuza, in KwaZulu-Natal, Diepkloof Rock Shelter close to Elands Bay and the Pinnacle Point Site Complex in Mossel Bay. This is a powerful reminder of the cultural and environmental treasures we share with the rest of Africa and the world.”

“And While Africa is the birthplace of humankind, we are also the continent of the future, filled with immense potential. In the coming years Africa will become more important than at any time in the modern era, with more than half the young people entering the global workforce in 2030 being from this continent. By 2050 our working-age population will still be rising when it will be falling everywhere else.”

“Throughout the year, we celebrate this great continent's unique natural beauty and diversity. While our province is open for business with all nations that share and value its principles of unity and tolerance, our African neighbours are especially important to us as we strive for prosperity and stability, noted Premier Winde.”

Dr Ivan Meyer, provincial Minister of Agriculture, Economic Development and Tourism stated, “Agriculture is Africa's single most important economic activity, providing employment opportunities, food security, and contributing to economic growth. The Western Cape Department of Agriculture has developed an Africa Strategy to maximise the opportunities for growing the economy, exports, and job creation within the agriculture value chain. In support of our goal to grow the Western Cape’s economy and create jobs, we focus on delivering quality agricultural output to buyers, creating a more efficient sales channel for input providers, making more nutritious food available to Africa’s growing populations, creating jobs, and contributing to continental economic development, that benefits us all”.

Western Cape Minister of Cultural Affairs and Sport, Ricardo Mackenzie, added, “Africa Day is a celebration of our shared heritage and collective future as a continent. In the Western Cape, we honour this through programmes like YearBeyond, which give young people the tools to contribute meaningfully to society and access opportunities for employment. We are committed to building a prosperous, connected, and inclusive future for all Africans.”

But Africa also faces significant challenges and the Western Cape is joining hands to lead here too. Our continent is home to the most climate-vulnerable regions globally together with small island states, facing rising temperatures, sea level rise, water scarcity, and extreme weather events.

The Western Cape, as the African Co-Chair of the Under2 Coalition, is at the forefront of this movement, driving regional climate action and advocating for climate justice on the global stage. Just Transitions and Climate Justice must ensure that poorer nations are actively supported. The Western Cape aspires to be the green economy hub for Africa and to be part of driving resilience across the continent.

“As African Co-Chair of the Under2 Coalition, the Western Cape is proud to represent the continent’s voice in shaping a sustainable, low-carbon future,” said Premier Winde. “Africa Day reminds us of our shared responsibility to protect our people and our planet, and to lead with courage and collaboration.” The Western Cape has been instrumental in advancing the goals of the Under2 Coalition, including:

Championing subnational climate action through the Climate Group’s African Ministerial, a platform for African regions to share strategies and align on climate priorities.

Promoting renewable energy, water resilience, and green economic development across the province.

Advocating for increased climate finance and capacity-building for African regions.



The 10-year anniversary of the Under2 Coalition is a milestone that highlights the power of regional governments to drive meaningful change. With over 270 members representing 1.75 billion people and 50% of the global economy, the coalition aims to be a vital force in the global climate movement and especially pushing the subnational climate change agenda.

Premier Winde emphasised that now more than ever, we must work as hard as we can to maintain and strengthen relations with African partners. “Despite the many challenges we all face, our collective perseverance and resilience have always ensured that we emerge from adversity stronger. By working closer together, we can grow our economies and create more jobs.”

