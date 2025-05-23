Top Growth Driver In The Psoriasis Market 2025: Growing Geriatric Population Boosting Market

Psoriasis Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Psoriasis Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034

The psoriasis market has shown rapid growth in the past few years, growing from a sizeable $26.56 billion in 2024 to an estimated $29.5 billion in 2025. This indicates a robust compound annual growth rate CAGR of 11.1%. Key drivers of this growth during the historic period included epidemiology, increased patient awareness and education, and improved healthcare infrastructure and access.

Where is the Psoriasis Market Heading?

Looking forward, the psoriasis market is expected to continue its strong growth trajectory. By 2029, the market size is projected to reach a whopping $42.34 billion, indicating a CAGR of 9.4%. This expected growth can be attributed to various factors including regulatory approvals, ageing population, patient preferences, increased disease awareness, and the introduction of novel therapies. Innovations in research and development, the introduction of biologic and targeted therapies, and enhanced personalized medicine, are amongst the major treatment trends anticipated over the forecast period. The emerging role of telemedicine, digital health, patient-centric care, the acceptance of biosimilars, and applications of artificial intelligence and machine learning in treatment strategies are also expected to drive this steady growth.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=2414&type=smp

What are the Key Drivers of the Psoriasis Market?

A significant factor expected to propel the psoriasis market is the increasing geriatric population. The term "geriatric population" refers to individuals who are 65 years of age or older. The prevalence of conditions like hypertension, diabetes mellitus, and elevated blood glucose levels, which can intensify psoriasis, is statistically significantly higher in patients over 65 years. This correlation points towards a sustained growth in the market catering to the needs of this demographic.

Who are the Major Players in the Psoriasis Market?

Major companies influencing the psoriasis market include several global pharmaceutical giants such as AbbVie Inc., Pfizer Inc., Novartis AG, Eli Lilly and Company, Celgene Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, Amgen Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Merck & Co. Inc., Janssen Biotech Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Stiefel Laboratories Inc., AstraZeneca Inc., Union Chimique Belge SA, and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/psoriasis-drugs-global-market-report

What are the Emerging Trends in the Psoriasis Market?

Emerging trends in the psoriasis global market point towards the increasing popularity of combination therapy treatments. Combination therapy entails the simultaneous use of two different psoriasis treatments. Scientific studies suggest that combination therapy, which combines two drugs with different mechanisms of action, relaxes psoriasis symptoms more effectively than a single treatment, and has fewer side effects.

How is the Psoriasis Market Segmented?

The psoriasis global market covered in this report is segmented into various categories and subcategories:

1. By Drug class: Interleukin Inhibitors, Corticosteroids, Anti-Inflammatory, Tumor Necrosis Factor Inhibitor

2. By Drug Types: Small molecules, Biologics

3. By Disease Indication: Plaque Psoriasis, Nail Psoriasis, Guttate Psoriasis, Pustular Psoriasis, Erythrodermic Psoriasis

4. By Route of Administration: Oral, Topical, Injectable

5. By Distribution Channel: Hospitals, Retail Pharmacies, E-Commerce

Which Regions are Covered in the Psoriasis Market Report?

In 2024, North America emerged as the largest region in the psoriasis market. However, the Middle East is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The psoriasis global market report covers all key global regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Browse For More Similar Reports-

Analgesics Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/analgesics-global-market-report

Antifungals Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/antifungals-global-market-report

Generic Pharmaceuticals Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/generic-pharmaceuticals-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

Learn More About The Business Research Company. With an impressive repertoire of 15000+ reports from 27 industries spanning 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company has earned a reputation for offering comprehensive, data-rich research and insights. Leveraging over 1,500,000 datasets, in-depth secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders, you're equipped with the information you need to stay ahead in the game.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us at info@tbrc.info

Follow us on:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.