In September 2024, during the Special Session of the Forum of Ministers of Environment of Latin America and the Caribbean in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, it was agreed to prioritize six key areas of work. One of these is the transversal strengthening of the water agenda in the Forum's activities.

In response to this agreement, and to the proposal presented by the Forum's President, Mr. Juan Carlos Castro Vargas, Minister of Environment of Peru, during the Forum's Board of Directors meeting in July 2024, the "Ministerial Water Summit of Latin America and the Caribbean " will be held on May 27 and 28 in Lima, Peru.

The event aims to create a strategic space to promote dialogue, collaboration, and knowledge exchange on sustainable water management. The summit will seek to reduce the region's vulnerability to water extremes and preserve the environmental quality of water bodies. In addition, innovative solutions that integrate environmental, social, economic, and technological perspectives will be explored.

This meeting is organized by the Forum Presidency, with the support of the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) Office for Latin America and the Caribbean, which acts as the Forum Secretariat.

Participation in this Ministerial Water Summit is by invitation only.