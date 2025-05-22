Senate Bill 760 Printer's Number 816
PENNSYLVANIA, May 22 - (b) The following shall apply to the initial testing of a
school building's radon gas levels:
(1) The initial testing of a school building's radon gas
levels shall occur within one (1) year of the effective date of
this clause or within one (1) year of completion of the
building's construction, whichever is later .
(2) If the testing of a school building's radon gas levels
does not identify any radon gas levels at or above four (4)
picocuries per liter of air, the school building must be
retested every five (5) years or when the school building
receives major structural, foundational or HVAC renovations or
repairs, whichever is sooner.
(3) If the testing of a school building's radon gas levels
identifies any radon gas levels at or above four (4) picocuries
per liter, the school building must be retested every two (2)
years.
(c) Radon gas testing shall be performed in accordance with
the version of ANSI-AARST MA-MFLB Protocol for Conducting
Measurements of Radon and Radon Decay Products in Multifamily,
School, Commercial and Mixed-Use Buildings in effect on the
effective date of this subsection.
(d) Radon gas testing shall be performed by an individual
who is certified under the act of July 9, 1987 (P.L.238, No.43),
known as the "Radon Certification Act."
(e) The following shall apply to radon gas mitigation:
(1) If radon gas testing results for a room or occupied area
in a school building indicate that the radon level is at least
four (4) picocuries per liter of air, the school building shall
be mitigated and retested until the radon levels are less than
four (4) picocuries per liter of air.
