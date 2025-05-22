Senate Bill 760 Printer's Number 816

PENNSYLVANIA, May 22 - (b) The following shall apply to the initial testing of a

school building's radon gas levels:

(1) The initial testing of a school building's radon gas

levels shall occur within one (1) year of the effective date of

this clause or within one (1) year of completion of the

building's construction, whichever is later .

(2) If the testing of a school building's radon gas levels

does not identify any radon gas levels at or above four (4)

picocuries per liter of air, the school building must be

retested every five (5) years or when the school building

receives major structural, foundational or HVAC renovations or

repairs, whichever is sooner.

(3) If the testing of a school building's radon gas levels

identifies any radon gas levels at or above four (4) picocuries

per liter, the school building must be retested every two (2)

years.

(c) Radon gas testing shall be performed in accordance with

the version of ANSI-AARST MA-MFLB Protocol for Conducting

Measurements of Radon and Radon Decay Products in Multifamily,

School, Commercial and Mixed-Use Buildings in effect on the

effective date of this subsection.

(d) Radon gas testing shall be performed by an individual

who is certified under the act of July 9, 1987 (P.L.238, No.43),

known as the "Radon Certification Act."

(e) The following shall apply to radon gas mitigation:

(1) If radon gas testing results for a room or occupied area

in a school building indicate that the radon level is at least

four (4) picocuries per liter of air, the school building shall

be mitigated and retested until the radon levels are less than

four (4) picocuries per liter of air.

20250SB0760PN0816 - 2 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30