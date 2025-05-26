Ennov Successfully Completes eCTD 4.0 Submission with EMA—Giving Customers a Head Start

Ennov eCTD4.0 EMA test submission

Ennov eCTD4.0

Successfully completing an EMA eCTD 4.0 test submission, Ennov gives customers early readiness, lower risk, and smoother compliance.

This gives our customers a clear advantage. When the next pilot phase begins, they’ll be ready, with no last-minute surprises and support for all the upcoming versions.”
— Diarmuid Waide, senior RIM consultant at Ennov

PARIS, FRANCE, May 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ennov, a global provider of unified regulatory platform for life sciences, has successfully completed an eCTD 4.0 test submission to the European Medicines Agency (EMA). One of only four vendors to reach this milestone, Ennov’s submission was accepted, loaded into the EMA’s system, and reviewed without issue: proving full compatibility.

A big win for all customers for eCTD 4.0 readiness

This successful test shows Ennov is ready for eCTD 4.0—well ahead of upcoming regulatory deadlines. As the EMA continues its phased rollout, Ennov customers benefit from:
• Early readiness for eCTD 4.0 submissions
• Lower implementation risk with validated, regulator-tested software
• Smoother transitions with no need to change systems or rebuild processes

“While MAHs can’t submit eCTD 4.0 just yet, this gives our customers a clear advantage,” said Diarmuid Waide, senior RIM consultant at Ennov. “When the next pilot phase begins, they’ll be ready. With no last-minute surprises. And they know they can trust Ennov to support them for all the upcoming versions.”
The EMA will expand testing to include MAHs in the coming months. Ennov is continuing active collaboration in the pilot and preparing to support more detailed submission scenarios as they evolve.

About Ennov
Ennov provides unified, cloud-based software for Regulatory, Quality, Clinical, and Pharmacovigilance in the life sciences. More than 450 organizations worldwide rely on Ennov’s single platform to simplify compliance and streamline operations.

Alp Tetikel
Ennov
email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Ennov Successfully Completes eCTD 4.0 Submission with EMA—Giving Customers a Head Start

Distribution channels: Chemical Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Manufacturing, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Alp Tetikel
Ennov
Company/Organization
Ennov
149 avenue de France
Paris, 75013
France
+33 6 98 32 35 55
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

For more than 20 years, Ennov has been developing innovative, powerful, and easy-to-use software for document and process management. Ennov solutions are built on our Unified Compliance Platform which is designed specifically for the management of regulated content and processes. The Ennov platform is the technological foundation of our Regulatory (EDMS, Dossier Publishing, RIM, IDMP), Quality (EDMS, QMS), and Clinical (eTMF and CTMS) solutions.

https://en.ennov.com/about/

More From This Author
Ennov schließt ein eCTD 4.0-Einreichung bei EMA erfolgreich ab und verschafft Kunden damit einen Vorsprung
Ennov réussit une soumission eCTD 4.0 à l'EMA, donnant à ses clients une longueur d'avance
Ennov Successfully Completes eCTD 4.0 Submission with EMA—Giving Customers a Head Start
View All Stories From This Author