AI job loss insurance unveiled by YC-backed Singularity

Singularity - income protection insurance for artificial intelligence.

Singularity Unveils SingularityShield™—World’s First Income Cover for AI-Driven Job Loss

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Singularity today announced the launch of SingularityShield Income Cover, the first income‑protection policy specifically designed for workers whose roles are eliminated by AI‑driven automation.With AI adoption accelerating across every sector, workers face unprecedented displacement risk. SingularityShield provides the first data‑driven safety net built specifically for the age of artificial intelligence.● Automatic income top‑up - receive up to 50 % of your net pay on every scheduled payday once coverage is triggered.● Flexible benefit periods - choose 3, 6, or 12 month cover to match your needs.● Data‑driven transparency - the AI‑Displacement Risk Index continuously tracks 250+ signals across corporate filings, official labour data, and real‑time market feeds.● Reskilling support - built‑in credits for leading online learning platforms help you find a new role faster.● Staged roll‑out - launching first for knowledge‑sector workers in the U.K. and U.S.; additional geographies and industries will follow throughout 2025.Unlike traditional income protection, SingularityShield is a parametric policy meaning that benefits are triggered automatically when two conditions are met - (1) the Singularity AI‑Displacement Risk Index (AIDR) for the policyholder’s occupation crosses an agreed threshold, and (2) the insured is involuntarily laid off from that occupation. Because payouts are based on transparent data and do not require subjective claims assessment, policyholders get instant confirmations and receive benefit payments on their usual payday.Getting protected is fully digital and takes minutes. The price of protection is fully personalized based on your income, experience, profession and location.1. Enter your details - Complete a 60‑second form with your job title, salary, location, and years of experience.2. Risk - Our engine calculates your personal AI‑Displacement Rate and shows premium and benefit options so you can lock in the percentage of pay you’d like protected. (Instant quoting coming soon after policy launch).3. Activate cover - E‑sign the policy and link a bank account; coverage goes live the same day- no medicals, no PDFs.4. Real‑time monitoring - The dashboard refreshes your occupation’s AIDR score every month and alerts you if risk spikes toward the trigger line.5. Trigger & verify - Index crosses the threshold and you’re involuntarily laid off? Upload the separation notice for immediate, automated confirmation.6. Payout & reskill - Up to 50 % of net salary lands in your account on each payday, plus built‑in course credits to help you pivot to your next role.The insurance is linked to Singularity’s proprietary AI-Displacement Risk Index (AIDR). Updated regularly, the AIDR synthesizes data to measure the impact of AI on various occupations. Data sources vary by occupation and location, but weightings and regular updates will be transparently available on Singularity's website.1. Corporate Data: Direct insights from companies themselves regarding their AI adoption and workforce strategies.● SEC Filings● Earnings Call Transcripts & Press Releases2. Official Data: Government and regulated data sources that provide verified information on employment trends and layoffs.● WARN Act Layoff Notices● Sector Layoff Trackers3. Market Signals: Real-time indicators and sentiment from the broader market, including tech industry movements and on-the-ground workforce experiences.● Tech Layoff Feeds● Executive Social & Corporate CommunicationsThis dual-trigger mechanism, informed by Corporate, Official, and Market data, ensures payouts are directly linked to AI's impact on job roles and an individual's employment status, with no traditional adjusters or paper claims required.● 92 million roles are forecast to disappear by 2030 as technology-driven disruption (chiefly AI and automation) reshapes global labour demand. (World Economic Forum)● Generative AI can already automate 60-70 % of the tasks employees perform today.(McKinsey)● One in four CEOs expects generative AI to trigger workforce reductions of 5 % or more this year.(PwC)● The tech sector cut over 150,000 jobs in 2024 and another 22,000 in the first few months of 2025, with many companies citing efficiency gains from AI-driven automation. (Techcrunch)● More than half (52 %) of U.S. workers say they’re worried about AI’s impact on their futureSingularity’s AI Income Protection Insurance is being developed by seasoned insurance and finance industry executives and is backed by Y Combinator. Policies are underwritten by established insurers and reinsurers, offering trusted protection.

