Timor-Leste Convenes Second Dili International Conference on the Law of the Sea

Thu. 22 of May of 2025, 09:33h

The Land and Maritime Boundary Office (LMBO) of the Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste convened the Second Dili International Conference on the Law of the Sea from 15-16 May 2025, in Dili, the nation’s capital.

With the theme “Navigating Challenges: Law of the Sea and Maritime Dispute Settlement,” the two-day conference brought together eminent jurists, senior government officials, legal scholars and representatives from regional and international institutions to examine the role of international law – particularly the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) – in the peaceful resolution of maritime disputes.

The conference was officially opened by His Excellency Dr. José Ramos-Horta, President of the Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste, whose address reaffirmed the nation’s enduring commitment to the rule of law and multilateral cooperation. Reflecting on the significance of the gathering, President Ramos-Horta stated: “This conference is an opportunity to explore and celebrate global legal cooperation and for Timor-Leste to demonstrate our commitment to peace and the rule of law.”

The conference featured a keynote address by His Excellency Judge Tomas Heidar, President of the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea (ITLOS), who set the tone for the conference by providing a compelling overview of the legal principles underpinning the Law of the Sea. Judge Heidar underscored the critical role of ITLOS in the resolution of maritime boundary disputes, while also highlighting the Tribunal’s recent efforts to address emerging global challenges such as the impacts of climate change and the protection of marine biodiversity.

Over the course of two days, the conference hosted high-level panels and expert discussions led by globally recognised experts and senior practitioners in the field of the Law of the Sea. Deliberations were organised around five principal themes - Lessons from the Timor Sea Conciliation, Strengthening International Legal Mechanisms, Regional Approaches to Conflict Resolution, Climate Change and Maritime Disputes and Sustainable Resource Management.

On the concluding day, His Excellency Prime Minister Kay Rala Xanana Gusmão delivered a powerful reflection on the challenges and responsibilities inherent in the current global legal order. Emphasising Timor-Leste’s enduring connection to the ocean, he affirmed that “the ocean brings us together.” Prime Minister Gusmão spoke candidly about the limitations of the international legal system, noting that “international law is written by the powerful countries, for their benefit, and it is the vulnerable countries that suffer over and over again.” However, Prime Minister Gusmão also acknowledged the enduring relevance of the existing international framework, stating that “this is the system we have and in which international relationships are managed, so it is our duty to do all that we can to re-build trust and build a better international law.”

Participants included senior representatives from the Pacific region, ASEAN countries, the g7+ group of fragile states, the Community of Portuguese Language Countries (CPLP) and other nations. The gathering provided a platform for constructive dialogue, knowledge exchange and the advancement of legal frameworks that support cooperation and the peaceful settlement of disputes in the maritime domain.

The convening of this second Dili International Conference coincided with the tenth anniversary of the establishment of the LMBO, underscoring Timor-Leste’s enduring commitment to international law, peaceful dispute settlement and regional cooperation.

Over the past decade, the LMBO has played a pivotal role in Timor-Leste’s efforts to define and safeguard its maritime boundaries in accordance with international law, while contributing to the promotion of rules-based order in the region.

The Office extends its profound appreciation to all speakers and participants for their valuable contributions to the conference and reaffirms its commitment to peaceful dialogue, the integrity of international law and the cooperative governance of maritime spaces.