Philippines Expresses Official Support for Timor-Leste's Accession to ASEAN

Fri. 23 of May of 2025, 09:28h
The Government of Timor-Leste welcomed the publication on May 22nd, 2025 on the official website of the Presidential Communications Office (PCO) of the Philippines, which confirmed the Philippines' support for Timor-Leste's full membership in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). 20250522-PressBriefing_DFA-Imperial-4-min-1536x1024

The statement was made by the Philippine Deputy Secretary of Foreign Affairs, Dominic Xavier Imperial, during a press conference in Malacañang on May 22nd, as part of the preparations for the 2025 ASEAN Summit, which will be held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on May 26th and 27th. Malaysian Prime Minister Dato' Seri Anwar Ibrahim will chair the summit, under the theme “Inclusion and Sustainability”.

“We support Timor-Leste's accession to ASEAN”, said Dominic Xavier Imperial, stressing that the issue “is certainly on the agenda” of the ASEAN leaders’ meeting. He added that “ASEAN members are following a roadmap for Timor-Leste's accession to the regional bloc, which demonstrates the group's continued commitment to expanding the number of ASEAN members”.

This public support from the Philippines bolsters the efforts that Timor-Leste has been making to meet the criteria outlined in the Roadmap for Full Membership, particularly regarding legal, institutional, and political alignment with the three pillars of the ASEAN Community.

The Government of Timor-Leste reaffirms its commitment to constructively contribute to the objectives of ASEAN and renews its dedication to enhancing cooperation with all Member States for the benefit of peace, stability, and sustainable development in the region.

