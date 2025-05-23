Timor-Leste to Participate in the 46th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits

Fri. 23 of May of 2025, 15:59h

Timor-Leste will participate as an observer in the 46th ASEAN Summit, to be held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, from 23 to 27 May 2025. The summit will also feature the 2nd ASEAN–Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Summit and the inaugural ASEAN–GCC–China Summit.

His Excellency Prime Minister Kay Rala Xanana Gusmão will lead a high-level delegation comprising of the His Excellency Francisco Kalbuadi Lay, Vice Prime Minister and Minister Coordinator for Economic Affairs, the Minister of Tourism and Environment; His Excellency Bendito dos Santos Freitas, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation; His Excellency Adérito Hugo da Costa, the Vice Minister for Parliamentary Affairs; Her Excellency Milena Rangel, the Vice Minister for ASEAN Affairs; His Excellency Augusto Júnior Trindade, the Vice Minister for Commerce; and His Excellency Expedito Dias Ximenes, the Secretary of State for Social Communications. This strong delegation reflects Timor-Leste’s continued commitment to regional cooperation and integration. H.E. Prime Minister Gusmão will join leaders from ASEAN Member States, GCC countries, and China to engage in high-level discussions on key regional and global issues. In addition to participating in the summit plenary sessions, he will conduct bilateral meetings with counterparts from other member states and attend related side events, aimed at deepening cooperation and enhancing regional ties.

The 46th ASEAN Summit offers a valuable platform for Timor-Leste to contribute to discussions on pressing political, economic, and security issues affecting the region.

Ahead of the summit, a series of preparatory meetings will take place, including the ASEAN SOM-GCC-China Preparatory Meetings, Meeting of the Committee of Permanent Representatives (CPR), ASEAN Senior Officials’ Meeting (SOM), Preparatory ASEAN Senior Economic Officials’ Meeting (Prep-SEOM), the ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (AMM), the 36th ASEAN Coordinating Council (ACC) Meeting, the 29th ASEAN Political-Security Community Council Meeting, the 25th ASEAN Economic Community Council (AECC) Meeting, and the ASEAN–GCC Ministerial Meeting.

Timor-Leste expresses sincere gratitude to the ASEAN Member States for their continued support on the path towards its integration journey, particularly on the implementation of the Roadmap for Timor-Leste’s Full Membership in ASEAN. Timor-Leste remains committed to meeting the requirements and fulfilling its responsibilities as a future member of the regional bloc.

The Government of Timor-Leste extends its appreciation to Malaysia as the ASEAN Chair for 2025 under the theme ‘Inclusivity and Sustainability’ and wishes Malaysia a successful stewardship and looks forward to collaborating on initiatives that promote inclusive and sustainable development in the region.

Lastly, Timor-Leste looks forward to actively participating in the summits and to fostering meaningful cooperation with all partners in the spirit of regional solidarity and mutual benefit.

